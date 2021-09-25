HEDELT: Trading a car commute for one on a bicycle has been a positive change for Spotsylvanian

IN MAY, Melanie Bibens got fed up with the commute from her home in Spotsylvania County to a part-time job as a strength coach at a Fredericksburg gym.
Gone were the pandemic days when the roads were nearly empty, replaced by jams along the route she took from her house off Smith Station Road.
The lifelong athlete got more and more frustrated with her time behind wheel, concerned about the money she was spending for gas and the feeling that commuting by car wasn’t good for her or the environment.
So she came up with the idea of riding her bicycle to her job at BIO Community fitness, then getting a ride home for her and her bike when her husband James came in for a workout.
The Navy veteran liked the ride so much, she made it a regular thing.
Soon enough, she was commuting back and forth each time she worked, logging 20 miles for the round trip, loving the way it gave her exercise and got her outdoors.
“I enjoyed it, got more exercise and saved money,” said Bibens. “The first week was a little tough on my legs, as I was riding both ways and then doing a CrossFit workout, but pretty quickly I got used to it and realized I really liked it.”
Yes, she said, at times the cycling commute is a little scary. Each day, a few motorists come dangerously close as she rides along busy streets such as Courthouse Road and Lafayette Boulevard. She said those drivers are “totally ignoring” a new law requiring motorists to change lanes passing a bicycle if they can’t allow three feet of clearance.
But the upside has outweighed the down. Bibens has saved considerable money, both by buying less gas and by the fact that it’s more difficult to stop and shop.
And she said the biking commute gives her “a real sense of satisfaction. And I don’t need to go home and head out for a ride to get some exercise. I’ve already done that.”
Though cycling may take more time than driving, she’s been surprised that the difference isn’t that great.
“With the roads more clogged as they are again, it was taking me 30 to 35 minutes in the car at busy times,” she said. “My commute on the bike is only taking me 35 to 40 minutes, and I’m enjoying myself so much more.”
Lest you think Bibens only rides when the sun is shining or conditions are perfect, consider this: She’s kept a log of the cycling miles she’s put in because of her commute and the total is now just under 2,100 miles since she started in early May. That’s pedaling between 60 and 100 miles per week along Courthouse Road and Lafayette Boulevard.
She uses an app to chart just how far that much riding would take her heading west in the U.S.
“On MapMyRun, it shows that I have ridden from the corner of Caroline and William streets in Fredericksburg all the way through the Petrified Forest in Arizona,” she noted in a recent email.
She added, “I would love to go all the way to Cali, where my brother lives outside Pendleton. Not much further, only 586 more miles, almost coast to coast! That is a lot of gas [money] saved, a big cut in emissions, a lot of leg work and quite a lot of road ‘smiles.’ ”
She plans to keep commuting via bicycle until it gets too cold to continue. That sort of stick-to-itiveness can be found in another habit she adheres to.
Bibens decided a few years before she retired as a crime analyst with the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office that she was going to work hard at funding travel-related fun.
To that end, she’s been saving a dollar for every mile she’s run or cycled, putting the money into CDs or an investment fund. The total reached $10,000 by the time she retired a while back, and she’s continued the practice.
“My idea was to travel around the world when my husband and I retired, and though COVID prevented that, we still want to,” she said, noting that her husband still works part time for the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office. “We went to Greece before, and I’d love for us to go back. My idea is to start somewhere like Italy or Greece and backpack or bike around Europe, only coming back when we want to.”
Bibens, who’d be instantly rich if someone could bottle and sell her positive energy and purpose, wants to make it clear that not everything about her cycling round-trip commute is easy.
It’s tough on days when she’s pedaling through strong headwinds or rain. Danger is ever present in the form of debris and passing through work zones. Hills on her way home are tough, and she’s constantly watching for drivers distracted by their cellphones.
She’d love it if Spotsylvania County got as serious about bike paths and lanes as Fredericksburg has, even if it’s only raising awareness with motorists by using signs and markings on roadways to promote sharing the road.
She prizes the mirror on her bike that helps her watch motorists behind her, and notes that even something as seemingly innocuous as painted lines and unexpected gravel can cause problems for cyclists.
Bibens, who spent two years on the admiral’s staff at a base in Newport, R.I., crewing a 52-foot teakwood command cutter, said the pros have far outweighed the cons in her shift to commuting on her bike.
“For years, I had a job that at times was tough, and now that I’m away from that, I want to enjoy my time and life,” she said. “If I’m describing myself to someone, I’d say I’m an athlete, and that’s who I’ll always be. That’s what I want to be.”
