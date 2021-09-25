HEDELT: Trading a car commute for one on a bicycle has been a positive change for Spotsylvanian

IN MAY, Melanie Bibens got fed up with the commute from her home in Spotsylvania County to a part-time job as a strength coach at a Fredericksburg gym.

Gone were the pandemic days when the roads were nearly empty, replaced by jams along the route she took from her house off Smith Station Road.

The lifelong athlete got more and more frustrated with her time behind wheel, concerned about the money she was spending for gas and the feeling that commuting by car wasn’t good for her or the environment.

So she came up with the idea of riding her bicycle to her job at BIO Community fitness, then getting a ride home for her and her bike when her husband James came in for a workout.

The Navy veteran liked the ride so much, she made it a regular thing.

Soon enough, she was commuting back and forth each time she worked, logging 20 miles for the round trip, loving the way it gave her exercise and got her outdoors.

“I enjoyed it, got more exercise and saved money,” said Bibens. “The first week was a little tough on my legs, as I was riding both ways and then doing a CrossFit workout, but pretty quickly I got used to it and realized I really liked it.”