HEDELT: Two sides of owning a boat: the thrill of moving, the agony when you can't

A FEW weekends ago, I followed a pattern that’s existed for 19 years.

I picked up my small motorboat at the marina after some repairs, towed Mighty boat to my regular launching spot and backed it down the ramp.

It was the moment of truth: when things get really fun or turn really stressful. I turned the key and hoped to hear the engine start.

It did, thank goodness, and beyond that, it was immensely reassuring what I didn’t see: water flowing in to the boat’s bilge area.

That wasn’t the case last fall, when after a season partly lost due to extensive repairs, we followed the same routine but got a vastly different outcome.

After just moments in the water, the bilge pump—which cuts on when water somehow makes its way inside the boat—started spraying out in a steady stream from the port on the side of the boat like the fast flow from a Super Soaker.

The boat’s journey on that day lasted less than 10 minutes as we rushed it out of the water and back onto the trailer, where it would stay for the rest of the year.

So that’s why it was a very good thing on this recent Memorial Day to see the boat get wet on the outside without transferring wet to the inside.