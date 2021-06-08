HEDELT: Two sides of owning a boat: the thrill of moving, the agony when you can't

A FEW weekends ago, I followed a pattern that’s existed for 19 years.
I picked up my small motorboat at the marina after some repairs, towed Mighty boat to my regular launching spot and backed it down the ramp.
It was the moment of truth: when things get really fun or turn really stressful. I turned the key and hoped to hear the engine start.
It did, thank goodness, and beyond that, it was immensely reassuring what I didn’t see: water flowing in to the boat’s bilge area.
That wasn’t the case last fall, when after a season partly lost due to extensive repairs, we followed the same routine but got a vastly different outcome.
After just moments in the water, the bilge pump—which cuts on when water somehow makes its way inside the boat—started spraying out in a steady stream from the port on the side of the boat like the fast flow from a Super Soaker.
The boat’s journey on that day lasted less than 10 minutes as we rushed it out of the water and back onto the trailer, where it would stay for the rest of the year.
So that’s why it was a very good thing on this recent Memorial Day to see the boat get wet on the outside without transferring wet to the inside.
A patch in a tiny hole on the stern did its job. Don’t ask me how it developed, other than the near two decades the boat’s been in service. The problem was solved, at least for the moment, and all was good with the world out on the briny blue.
To other boaters out there, you know that any vessel that can carry you through the waves has two sides.
The good part is the fun—nay, the thrill—of bouncing along with the wind in your hair (what’s left of it), especially when you’re pulling someone on skis or in a tube. Cruising atop the waves is a blast.
The bad part is when, despite all your attention to maintenance and upkeep, things go wrong. After all, a boat is a conveyance with all kinds of metal, mechanical parts that salt water and time are not kind to.
So you sometimes end up with a situation like I found myself in years ago, when the combo gear shift and throttle would pop back into gear. My friend Nick and I did what any hopeless crew members would do: we took it apart to see what was wrong.
It seemed like all we needed was some lubrication to get the mechanism to move as it was intended. All we could fine was suntan lotion.
So what the heck, we squeezed a blob of that onto the mechanism, reattached all the screws and housing and gave it a try.
Voila, it worked, though we headed straight for home to be safe. Later, I tried not to look too sheepish explaining the solution to the mechanic at the marina, who got stuck cleaning all that gunk out of the throttle and replacing it with lubricants kinder to the metal parts.
There have been other mechanical and structural messes over the years, in this boat and previous ones.
Like the rubber radiator hose that blew one hot day while my wife was in the boat with my son and his friend. She made the smart call to kill the motor immediately, but faced a difficult situation in the 25-foot boat that was a good distance from shore, and winds that defeated the small paddle onboard.
Ingenuity saved the day again, as she sent the two boys swimming to shore with life jackets on. She gave each of them half of the telephone number to call for help, thinking the shorter sequences would be easier to remember. And they did remember once they found a kind soul who let them use the phone in their cottage.
Rescue and a tow home immediately followed.
Over the years, I have had key assemblies fall off the dash and right onto the floor, lifeless batteries that left us stranded (soon got a second one to idiot-proof myself) and even a bad water pump fail the second time we took the boat out. Luckily, the manufacturer replaced that faulty water pump free of charge, through the salt water it sprayed all over the engine caused problems in later years.
To those reading this who’ve never had a boat, you’re probably wondering why in the world anyone would suffer through all this.
The answer is simple, but won’t really make sense until you’ve gotten out there on the good days.
There’s just something transcendent and joyful about bopping along on the surface of open water, the motion addictive, the horizon promising new adventure as far as you can see.
At least until the ignition falls on the floor.
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415