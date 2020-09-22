HEDELT: Vacation during pandemic was a bit scary, but extremely rewarding

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After going nowhere in the early months of the pandemic, I did something last week that felt really good: I spent a week on the beach in Duck, N.C.

Yes, it was a little scary heading off to a place many others were flocking to in a year where more than 200,000 people have died from COVID-19.

But by booking a small condo with its own entrance, wearing masks whenever we were close to other people and generally staying away from folks, it felt like we kept risk to a minimum.

Would it have been smarter and safer to just stay home?

Probably, but I do think most of us are starting to figure out that this COVID-19 monster is going to be around so long that it will help our sanity to find smart and safe ways to enjoy life when and where possible.

As much as I wish it would all be gone tomorrow, I think this new Big C(ovid) is going to be with us well into next year, at least.

Sure, I’m praying that a vaccine and better controls of the virus spread will help to make people safer. But factor in people who won’t take the vaccine and the difficulty in making it available to everyone, and I think we’re more than 365 days away from being able to feel totally safe when we head out.