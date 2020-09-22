HEDELT: Vacation during pandemic was a bit scary, but extremely rewarding

After going nowhere in the early months of the pandemic, I did something last week that felt really good: I spent a week on the beach in Duck, N.C.
Yes, it was a little scary heading off to a place many others were flocking to in a year where more than 200,000 people have died from COVID-19.
But by booking a small condo with its own entrance, wearing masks whenever we were close to other people and generally staying away from folks, it felt like we kept risk to a minimum.
Would it have been smarter and safer to just stay home?
Probably, but I do think most of us are starting to figure out that this COVID-19 monster is going to be around so long that it will help our sanity to find smart and safe ways to enjoy life when and where possible.
As much as I wish it would all be gone tomorrow, I think this new Big C(ovid) is going to be with us well into next year, at least.
Sure, I’m praying that a vaccine and better controls of the virus spread will help to make people safer. But factor in people who won’t take the vaccine and the difficulty in making it available to everyone, and I think we’re more than 365 days away from being able to feel totally safe when we head out.
So for my wife and I, that meant that it was time to find a way to enjoy a vacation and to the extent we could make it so, do it safely for ourselves and those around us.
To do that, we found a small condo that had its own entrance, to avoid time around others inside; that had parking nearby and was small enough to allow spacing of 15 feet or so between everyone on the beach and elsewhere.
We weren’t sure all that would work out, but did promise each other to bail from any situation that didn’t seem safe once we arrived.
It was reassuring as we drove along North Carolina Highway 12 toward and into Duck to see that most people out on the sidewalks, pathways and parking lots were wearing masks whenever near other people.
Sure, there were folks here and there who weren’t, especially on pathways and paved roadside trails that weren’t very full. But it helped that the intense winds around all week felt like they would move whatever floating COVID critters that existed away quickly, whether we were on the beach or walking up to get takeout at a restaurant.
But most folks seemed to be like us: warily venturing out to find a safe way to change scenery and get away from four, all-too-familiar walls.
And yes, I was a bit skittish having to step into a bathroom at a convenience store or state rest stop, just because sharing an enclosed space with anyone can raise risks.
Ditto for the time or two we ventured into a store for a Duck T-shirt or a cheesesteak, though all those were done quickly while wearing masks, avoiding folks at every turn.
One of the reasons my wife and I love the Outer Banks is there are great places to ride our bikes. Out on paved trails separated from the roads, you can (and we did) get in rides of 15 miles and more as you wind you way along Southern Shores, Duck, Corolla and beyond.
I’m not that fast, but out on the paths, with the wind howling, it seems the likelihood of getting infected by someone who quickly passes by you is fairly minimal.
And so even on a day when it was raining pretty hard—maybe especially on a day when it was raining hard, though warm enough to be comfortable—we got in long rides each morning that made it all worthwhile.
To me, it seemed to be a small way to fight back against the way the pandemic has beaten us down for so many months. In as safe a way as possible, we were trying for some tiny bit of normalcy to have fun and get some exercise.
And of course, if you ride far enough each morning, there’s nothing wrong with getting some peach ice cream in a waffle cone from a shop on a boardwalk.
Ditto for enjoying some tasty chicken alfredo on one of the tables spaced out under a wedding tent at a restaurant called Coastal Cravings. Its owner—who had the whole safe-service-in-a-pandemic thing worked out, with QR codes posted that call up menus—noted that one visit from “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host Guy Fieri years ago more than tripled the spot’s business after the episode aired.
He called it the “gift that keeps on giving,” because the episode is always repeating, bringing new waves of customers every time it airs.
The visit there and the chance to enjoy eating outside and hearing a story like that was just one of many very welcome moments on a trip that was special just because it could happen.
