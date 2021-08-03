HEDELT: Visit to restaurant with games aplenty takes columnist back to simpler days

My reporting duties took me to the now-reopened Chuck E. Cheese location in Central Park, and wow, was I surprised by what I found there.
In addition to a cool, wall-sized video screen and a lighted dance floor that responds to footsteps, much of the store’s interior is filled with video and skills games the likes of which I’d never seen.
OK, part of that is that surprise comes from having children now in their 30s. My wife and I missed out on the whole Chuck E. Cheese amusement approach to attracting restaurant customers. And forgive this aging columnist his ancient memories of childhood, but all I could think about was how excited my sister and I would get on the rare occasion we went out to dinner and the restaurant had a placemat we could color.
It’s quite the contrast—a floor full of games that blink and flash vs. blank paper menus we could color until our chicken arrived.
I’m not trying to rain on Chuck E. Cheese’s fun parade. As I saw from two groups of youngsters brought in to kick off the restaurant’s reopening, they were having a blast, enjoying everything from driving race cars to shooting baskets to getting their pictures taken with friends.
Add pizza and I’m sure these kids asked Mom and Dad about coming back before they got out of the parking lot.
And I’ll leave it to others to talk about whether flashing lights and games that make loud noises are positive influences in kids’ lives, and how much all that costs. Besides, the games at Chuck E. Cheese are just bigger versions of the games so many kids play on screens at home.
Instead, I’ll just see this through my old-guy lens and take the long view on how much things have changed since the days when I was a lad. (Insert dinosaur jokes here.)
There’s no better example of how video games have gotten more interesting and challenging than going back to the first video game we hooked to our television. It was Atari’s Pong, and it was nothing more than a screen where a little square blip bounced back and forth. The player simply moved a little straight line to hit the “ball” like you’d hit a ping pong ball.
It seemed like pretty cool when we first hooked it up, but it quickly got old. The sight of the ball bouncing back and forth would slowly make your eyes droop from sheer boredom. The plunky sound of the ball hitting the “paddle” and edge of the screen could lull you to sleep.
I never really bounced back (pun intended) to embrace video games after that, partly because the games that arrived soon after were almost as boring. Oregon Trail was worse, more a question-and-answer session of bland details than a real adventure.
My trip to Chuck E. Cheese also jogged a memory that we just didn’t go out all that often while I was growing up. These days, It might be a weekly occurrence for many families.
You could probably count the number of times we went out to dinner in a year on one hand. That was partly because money was tight, but also because it just wasn’t something people did as often back in the 1950s, when I grew up.
I remember we’d go to a place like Shoney’s once in a blue moon, where whatever they called their big burger never failed to amaze me. There wasn’t a McDonald’s on every corner then, and the notion of a hamburger that was bigger than my hand was a big deal.
Visits like that also provided the chance to get a real soft drink—typically a Coke—something that was also a rationed commodity in my youth. The rarity of getting to have soda made it special, and I enjoyed it slowly, savoring every fizzy swallow.
Sure, before long, hamburger chains became as prevalent as hot summer days, and the joy in getting whatever they called their big burger faded like excitement from the last day of school.
I don’t offer this perspective to malign today’s experience or say things used to be better. I just want to show how much things have changed.
It’s even hard for me now to remember why I thought it was so cool to find placemats on the table in a restaurant, featuring maps of Virginia or drawings of famous houses nearby. Though I imagine the same will be said by today’s youngsters decades hence when they think back to why they found games at Chuck E. Cheese so captivating in their youth.
Who knows what futuristic things their youngsters will find fascinating when the kids of today become the parents of tomorrow?
Too hard to even fathom a guess.
