HEDELT: While e-bikes were a revelation, cycling trip memories will be of newfound friends

Perhaps the best moment of a great cycling trip my wife and I took last week was riding into the fishing village of Menemsha, in the town of Chilmark, Mass. on Martha’s Vineyard.

That was mainly because the spot, ringed by piers where well-worn fishing boats were tied up, had an authentic feel to it, so much so that much of the movie “Jaws” was filmed there.

For someone who grew up in the Chesapeake Bay region and who’s spent his share of time on boats, it was like coming home, riding into the little village where oyster rolls and clam chowder are dispensed through sliding windows at fast food restaurants.

The other upbeat thing about the arrival was the fact that it was the end of the day’s ride for me. We had trekked 24 miles from Edgartown, where we were staying. Our adventure took us along roads and bike paths where not even some drizzle could dampen our spirits.

As on the other five days of our cycling trip with VBT Bicycling Vacations, my legs felt great, and l still had some miles left in them.

I’d like to say that was because I’m in tip-top riding shape, but in truth a big part of that was due to the fact that my wife and I had been riding electric bikes, or e-bikes for short.