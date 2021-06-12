HEDELT: Wilderness Road State Park tells story of mass migration

Wilderness Road State Park, in Lee County near the Kentucky line in the southwestern tip of Virginia, has one simple and overriding mission.
It tells the story of the hundreds of thousands of brave and sometimes desperate souls who used wagons, horses or their own two feet to travel the Wilderness Road through the Cumberland Gap, into Kentucky and beyond, in the late 1700s.
The settlers went in search of cheap, fertile land, driven by the promise of creating better lives.
Billy Heck, the park’s manager, said you can’t overestimate how driven these settlers were.
“The story we share is of the 300,000 people who traveled from eastern Virginia and other places to Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina in search of new lives and freedom,” he said, noting that many of them had been indentured servants who’d finally fulfilled their commitments.
When park visitors hear about how many westward-heading settlers were killed by Native Americans, bears, rattlesnakes, the elements, starvation and disease, many ask why in the world the families attempted the often brutal passage, Heck said.
“We tell them that for many, it was the first time in their lives that these people, these families, realized what it was like to live as free people,” he said. “For them, it was worth the risk and the hardships to use that freedom to go in search of a life where they controlled their own lives and destinies.”
The park features a replica of a frontier fort modeled after Martin’s Station—a structure Daniel Boone helped build—which used to stand about 10 miles farther down the road.
In June 2002, Heck, a new park staffer at the time, and a rotating group of several dozen volunteers built the fort—four log cabins within a “parallelogram” of protective fences—using the same primitive tools and methods founder Joseph Martin used hundreds of years before.
The volunteers wore period clothing that quickly deteriorated in record-breaking heat. They lived on the site and used nothing but axes, horses and oxen to remove bark from the logs, cut them and hoist sections into place. More often than not, they relied on collective strength to hoist the heavy logs into position.
“We called it ‘experimental archaeology,’ for we learned a lot on how to place the logs and split wooden shakes for shingles,” said Heck, who noted that one early lesson was how elk-skin clothing would have been preferable to the period linen shirts and cloth breeches made for the effort.
“You’d be lifting those logs up and they would catch and rip on the shirts and pants,” he said, noting that sweat-soaked linen shirts fell apart the fastest. The volunteer crew shifted to sleeping in the hottest parts of the days and getting up before the sun rose to claim some time in cooler temperatures to work.
Heck, whose interest in Virginia’s colonial frontier led him to learn how to create period flintlock rifles, knives and tomahawks, eventually deepened his knowledge by joining a Revolutionary War reenactment group that spent weeks in the forest as a backwoods militia.
They took experimental archaeology to a new level via weekslong colonial surveying trips on the Big South Fork of the Cumberland River, or rescuing hostages from British soldiers in the hardwoods of Kentucky.
Those experiences put Heck in the perfect position to build the fort and help interpret it. One of his jobs was to help organize a reenactment of a battle at Martin’s Station, which typically draws big crowds each spring.
Before Heck was promoted to manager earlier this year, he often portrayed Martin in that gathering, and others.
Heck noted that Martin, a militia captain, constructed the station with defense against attacking Cherokee and Shawnee in mind. The “blockhouse” log cabins have second stories that extend out wider than their first, making it possible for flintlock-wielding settlers to shoot down at attacking combatants.
Richard Beeler, who helps interpret life at the station for visitors, said openings in the cabin walls were structurally placed so all stretches of the fence surrounding them were covered.
State park officials said battles between settlers and Native Americans were a frequent fact of life in the region where the park sits.
“They had a volunteer militia that held muster once a month, and whenever fighting flared up, both settlers passing through and people who lived near here would come in to be safe,” he said.
The station was able to provide shelter for 100 people or so, for a short time.
Heck said interpretive staffers and a host of volunteers describe to visitors what life was like at the station, from what settlers ate and how they grew and raised their food to the way blacksmiths and gunsmiths had forges there.
David Cadle, who regularly portrays a blacksmith, said smiths repaired items such as hinges and guns, and made new items when required.
“A flintlock with a rifled barrel would take as many as 400 hours to make, and carry a price back then of around $34, the price back then of a small farm,” he said. “So only the well-to-do or those who made their living from the rifles had them.”
Another aspect of period life interpreted in Wilderness Road State Park are summer and winter lodges made of wood, mud, cattails and other materials.
Don Shaver, who interprets a character in the village, said the structures were created using exhaustive research from journals and other historical source material.
“I portray a captive of the Shawnee,” he said, based on a narrative of an attack on a local family farm in the area in which the youngest son was the only one left alive, taken to be raised in a Shawnee village—something that he said happened often in the region.
Shaver said he has always had a keen interest in Native American culture and history, having grown up in New Mexico with friends who were Navaho, Paiute and from other tribes. He noted that the reenactors in tribal garb interpret life in a local Cherokee village, with winter and summer “houses” set up where several families shared a structure.
“We interpret both the Native American village and Martin’s Station straightforwardly,” Heck said, “not inserting ideas of good and bad, just showing how both lived here in that time.”
The park manager, who lives a short distance from the park in Tennessee on land that’s been in his family since the late 1700s, is a veritable font of knowledge and quotes from journals from that era. He said one of his favorite quotes clearly demonstrates how much tougher folks were back then.
“She said, ‘We have made it to near the Gap, where I dismounted, knelt and gave birth to a fine young lad, after which I brushed the snow off the blanket, mounted the horse and made it into Kentucky,” Heck recounted.
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415