Help us find Fredericksburg region's best and brightest holiday displays
Help us find Fredericksburg region's best and brightest holiday displays

Longtime Free Lance–Star columnist Rob Hedelt is retired, but Christmas spirit doesn’t take a year off. Rob’s 31st annual list of “Grand Holiday Displays” is coming soon, but he needs your help.

If you know of an eye-popping display—yours or someone else’s—get in touch with Rob via email at robsbrightlights@gmail.com or send a letter to Rob Hedelt at 1340 Central Park Blvd., Suite 100, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. All nominations must include the display’s address, the homeowner’s name and a brief display description. An attached photo makes inclusion much more likely. To be included on the list, nominations must be received by noon Dec. 9.

For regulars on the list, it helps if you get in touch with Rob via robsbrightlights@gmail.com to confirm your display is up again this year.

The list is expected to run Sunday, Dec. 19, with a story on this year’s winner to follow sometime the following week.

