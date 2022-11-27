Help us find the region's best and brightest holiday displays

Though longtime Free Lance–Star columnist Rob Hedelt has retired, that doesn’t mean Christmas spirit will take a year off. Rob’s 32nd annual list of “Grand Holiday Displays” is coming soon, but he needs your help.

If you know of an eye-popping display—yours or someone else’s—get in touch to share details about it with Rob via email at robsbrightlights@gmail.com or send a letter to Rob Hedelt at 1340 Central Park Blvd., Suite 100, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. All nominations must include the display’s address, the homeowner’s name and a brief display description. An attached photo makes inclusion much more likely and might even end up in the paper. To be included on the list, nominations must be received by noon Dec. 7.

For regulars on the list, it helps if you get in touch with Rob via robsbrightlights@gmail.com to confirm your display is up again this year.

The list of grand holiday displays is expected to run Sunday, Dec. 18, with a story on this year’s winner to follow sometime the following week.