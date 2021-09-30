Hennessy's History

John Hennessy’s father was a World War II veteran, so Dec. 7 was remembered for the attack on Pearl Harbor and not as much for the fact that it was the younger Hennessy’s birthday.
Influenced by attending Marine Corps Band concerts at the Lincoln Memorial and seeing the smoke rising over Washington while living in Bowie, Md., Hennessy says he was a full-on history nerd, reading MacKinlay Kantor’s “Gettysburg” in the fifth grade and the biography of “Mad” Anthony Wayne not long after.
College was at the University of Albany, where he got a degree in business management with a minor in history. The job he took at Manassas National Battlefield Park, mainly to delay entering the working world, became the start to a 40-year career in history.
Though he spent some time working at the State Historic Preservation Office in New York, he came back to the National Park Service in 1991 as a planner at the center in Harper’s Ferry that designs exhibits for the entire park service. “The best job in the world, getting paid to go from Alaska to Death Valley and beyond, paid for what folks do on vacation,” he said.
While getting the history right for programs in the battlefield park, Hennessy said a big part of his job as chief historian was finding the means to engage the public through the media, in exhibits and through film. “The park needs tools in its toolbox beyond guided tours, especially because many visitors never take a tour,” Hennessy said.
Hennessy said the headquarters at Chatham Manor is a perfect example of the gradual change in the broader interpretive program. “Twenty years ago, we talked about it as a headquarters and a hospital. Now, it’s a metaphor for the South, a place of wealth and opulence built quite literally in some cases on the labor of enslaved people.”
Hennessy emphasized that the history he’s referencing, and the changes in its interpretation, aren’t things he’s done, and that he’s not claiming credit, instead saying he’s proud to be among the many tasked with expanding the narratives.
An unexpected gratitude: “The greatest joy of my job wasn’t hearing someone who’d seen a program or had a question answered say ‘I didn’t know that,’ though that was nice. Instead, it was hearing them say, ‘I’d never thought of that.’ ”
What he’ll miss the most: “The people I work with, who are incredibly dedicated and know more about this place than anyone in the world. It’s always been one of the most respected staffs in the park service, and I will miss the daily association with people who have such passion and commitment about this place.”
On leaving: “I may be retiring from the park service, but not from history, and I will continue to write and work in history. I’m taking it with me.”
—Rob Hedelt
