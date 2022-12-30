Here's a look back at top local headlines of 2022

On Friday, we looked at The Free Lance–Star photographers’ best images of 2022. Today, we highlight staff selections of the top 10 stories of the year for the Fredericksburg region.

A SNOWY START

The first day of 2022, a Saturday, was balmy and springlike, but it didn’t last. Rain came, temperatures plummeted, and a heavy, wet snow started falling early Monday. At 4 a.m., a tractor-trailer jackknifed on Interstate 95 in Stafford County—the first of many crashes between Richmond and Washington that day. Hundreds of travelers ended up stranded in their vehicles. By the time the snow stopped Monday afternoon, about a foot blanketed the region. The next morning, the state closed I-95 along a 48-mile stretch before eventually digging out motorists and clearing roads.

The blizzard caused widespread power outages, downed trees and cut-off neighborhoods—and it took months to clean up the mess. But the snow cloud had a few silver linings. VDOT and other state agencies said they developed better strategies for the next major storm. Hard-working local crews restored power and responded to emergencies. One local couple welcomed 24 stranded strangers into their home. A community came together to help a woman whose already high-risk pregnancy developed an even more dangerous complication in the middle of the storm. And after six weeks in the NICU, that baby finally went home with her parents. “I just wanted to thank everybody because I am so grateful for being alive and for our baby being alive,” the mom said. “Everybody did everything they could to get us to the hospital safely.”

IMPACT OF INFLATION

Ongoing supply chain issues from the pandemic and high energy costs, some as a result of the war in Ukraine, caused inflation rates to rise to levels not seen in more than 40 years. People at Fredericksburg-area gas pumps didn’t have it as bad as folks in California, but local prices still soared to almost $4 a gallon for regular gas. By the end of the year, a dozen eggs, which had been on special the previous holiday for 39 cents a pound, cost more than $3.50.

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank was among local agencies to respond to the pinch that families felt. Officials organized a December event to provide toys and turkeys and expected an “unprecedented” response of almost 500 families to go through the line at the FredNats ballpark. They ended up serving 661 families, said Dan Maher, CEO. There weren’t enough turkeys for the last 30 vehicles, but those in line got other holiday foods as well as toys.

Other agencies saw the same response to holiday programs. The Stafford County Department of Social Services served Thanksgiving meals and Christmas gifts to 281 families last year and 430 this year. In Spotsylvania County, businesses partnered to raise money for healthy snacks for hungry school children, especially in schools with high numbers of low-income families.

COVID AND OTHER CONCERNS

The pandemic scenario that health officials dreaded most occurred in January when COVID-19 patients—more than 200 per day—overwhelmed local hospitals. Mary Washington Hospital had to open a field hospital in its parking garage to treat the overflow. In January, an average of 840 new people tested positive every day in the Rappahannock Area Health District: Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

Then, like a flash flood, the surge of COVID patients receded and things normalized until new respiratory issues emerged in the summer. Cases of RSV, a virus that typically impacts premature babies, appeared in otherwise healthy children, and by late fall, people of all ages were diagnosed with it. The area, state and nation saw spikes in seasonal flu cases earlier than normal, and by year’s end, hospitals dealt with the “triple-demic” of COVID, flu and RSV. Hospitals, however, weren’t overwhelmed at the end of 2022 as they had been at the start.

While COVID-19 has become more treatable, it still can be deadly. Since mid-September, 21 people in the area health district have died, part of the 657 local fatalities since March 2020.

SHIPPING UP TO STAFFORD

Industrial development continued its rapid expansion in Stafford, mainly in the form of large warehouses concentrated near the Centerport Parkway and Courthouse Road exits of Interstate 95. A DHL distribution center off Courthouse Road approved in 2021 is opening soon, joining a large, busy Amazon delivery hub near Stafford Airport.

Companies seem eager to build warehouses in Stafford, despite the stretch of I–95 between Fredericksburg and D.C. being named one of the worst freight bottlenecks in the state. In December, supervisors approved another rezoning, paving the way for a 2 million-square-foot facility in the Courthouse area.

SPOTSYLVANIA SCHOOL BOARD

There were debates over mask requirements and school libraries. There was a controversial firing, and, later, a controversial hiring. There were raucous meetings, and even some lawsuits. Spotsylvania’s School Board has certainly made plenty of headlines this year.

In January, a conservative majority took control of the Spotsylvania County School Board and held its first meeting of 2022 led by new Chairman Kirk Twigg. Debates were still raging over what books should be available in school libraries, an issue that garnered much attention in 2021. But the board’s Jan. 10 decision to fire then-Superintendent Scott Baker further stoked tensions in the school community.

The board voted to approve Baker’s termination without cause after coming out of a closed session. In March, a former county student filed a lawsuit alleging members violated Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act when they failed to hold a public vote before entering the session. The case was dismissed in July, but the dismissal was overturned in October.

Former Spotsylvania County administrator Mark Taylor was eventually chosen for the post. Some parents expressed concerns over the selection process, Taylor’s lack of experience in education and his personal ties to the school board chairman.

Critics of Taylor’s selection also have pointed to controversial social media posts made to a profile appearing to belong to Taylor. Members of the Virginia Board of Education referred to these posts, which one member described as racially and socially insensitive, when discussing whether Taylor would be granted a superintendent’s license. The state board ultimately voted in favor of licensure.

Taylor’s hiring prompted two lawsuits, both of which were later withdrawn or invalidated. Taylor began his appointment Nov. 1 as the second-highest-paid school division leader in the Fredericksburg region.

HELP FOR UKRAINE

After Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, blue and yellow flags started appearing in Fredericksburg-area yards as local residents found various ways to support Ukrainians. Efforts ranged from businesses, bridge clubs and movie watchers donating funds to relief efforts to senior-living neighborhoods collecting money. LifeCare Medical Transports of Stafford County joined nationwide counterparts to get ambulances and equipment to Ukraine, and all of Fredericksburg’s Sister-City Associations teamed with local artists on an auction that raised $24,000 for three charities working in the country.

Brenda Chase, a parishioner at Trinity Episcopal Church in Fredericksburg, was among those experiencing “the general sense of sadness and also the hate of the violence that’s going on. People feel helpless, but if we can give money to people over there on the scene, it makes us feel like we’re contributing in some way.”

NEW SCHOOL FOR THE CITY

Fredericksburg officials, concerned about the growing public school population, decided to ease overcrowding concerns by funding the construction of a new middle school. The $77 million project, expected to open for the 2025 school year, will be located in the Idlewild area. It will replace Walker-Grant as the city’s only middle school, and the old middle school will be renovated to become Fredericksburg’s third elementary school.

“According to recent Census data, Fredericksburg is the 11th fastest growing locality in Virginia,” said deputy school superintendent Matt Eberhardt in November. “This growth is putting a great deal of pressure on our school system and its facilities. Without a new school, we will not be able to serve our citizens adequately or provide a 21st-century education to our students.”

SPANBERGER WINS THE 7TH

When Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger first won a seat in Congress in 2018, the 7th District was a traditionally Republican stronghold based mainly in the suburbs north and west of Richmond. That changed this year, as the Henrico County congresswoman was drawn out of the “new” 7th District, which was moved north during redistricting. She ran to keep her seat in the House of Representatives anyway, defeating Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega with 52% of the vote. She now represents most of the Fredericksburg region in Washington, and her victory, while not unexpected, became an example of the relatively strong showing from Democrats in the November midterm elections.

The congresswoman celebrated her victory at an election night party in downtown Fredericksburg.

HONORING HISTORY

A 1,000 pound chunk of Aquia sandstone might not mean much on its own, but as a symbol of a city’s contentious history, it carries a weight that can’t be measured. Fredericksburg’s slave auction block was removed from the corner of William and Charles streets in 2020, but was properly ensconced in the Fredericksburg Area Museum this year.

An exhibit called “A Monumental Weight” attempts to situate the controversial artifact in a proper cultural context, including its role as a symbol during local protests after the murder of George Floyd. Gaila Sims, curator of African American history at the FAM, will continue to explore the story of the auction block, as well as the historic contributions Black people made to the city.

ROADWAY RENOVATION

In purely financial terms, few things could rival the economic impact road projects had on the Fredericksburg region in 2022. Between the Express Lanes extension in Stafford and the new bridges of the Rappahannock River Crossing, Interstate 95 remained a hotbed of local work zone activity.

In October, the $463 million Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge on U.S. 301 over the Potomac River opened between Maryland and King George County, and more work is on the way. Funds were allocated for a number of new projects, including the widening of Garrisonville Road and the renovation of the Falmouth Bridge.