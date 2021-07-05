HFFI member donates land near Fredericksburg battlefield to preservation group

A longtime member of Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc. has made a sizeable donation to the organization.

Rebecca Campbell Light donated three plots of land totaling 12 acres on Mine Road in Spotsylvania County to the HFFI. The land sits at the edge of the Fredericksburg Civil War Battlefield and is valued at more than $600,000.

The HFFI board announced the donation following its June meeting.

HFFI, which defines its mission as “preserving, protecting and revitalizing the character of Historic Fredericksburg,” has no interest in managing the land, but the agreement allows the three plots to be sold with restricted covenants.

A cemetery, the basement ruins of a historic house as well as two old “Witness Trees” reflecting the history of the area will be protected, according to the organization. In addition to the land, Light donated funds to HFFI to carry out the stabilization and protection of those sites.

She also gave HFFI rights to her book on local history and other memorabilia.

