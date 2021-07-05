HFFI member donates land near Fredericksburg battlefield to preservation group

A longtime member of Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc. has made a sizeable donation to the organization.
Rebecca Campbell Light donated three plots of land totaling 12 acres on Mine Road in Spotsylvania County to the HFFI. The land sits at the edge of the Fredericksburg Civil War Battlefield and is valued at more than $600,000.
The HFFI board announced the donation following its June meeting.
HFFI, which defines its mission as “preserving, protecting and revitalizing the character of Historic Fredericksburg,” has no interest in managing the land, but the agreement allows the three plots to be sold with restricted covenants.
A cemetery, the basement ruins of a historic house as well as two old “Witness Trees” reflecting the history of the area will be protected, according to the organization. In addition to the land, Light donated funds to HFFI to carry out the stabilization and protection of those sites.
She also gave HFFI rights to her book on local history and other memorabilia.
“This gift will allow HFFI to better fulfill its mission of preservation in Fredericksburg and provide us with firmer financial footing,” said David James, president of the board. “Over the next few months, the board can now more easily consider the possibility of additional staffing as well as other needs of the organization.”
The closing on the transfer of the properties will take place later this month. Following site work, they will be put up for sale.
HFFI is placing renewed emphasis on preservation. The majority of the profit from the land sale will go into an existing endowment.
The Rappahannock Valley Civil War Round Table is named in the agreement as a secondary recipient of the donation in case HFFI is unable to meet its obligations.
HFFI Vice President Scott Walker said while preservation remains a priority, it isn’t cheap. Discussions and negotiations for this project have been ongoing since the start of the year.
“In Fredericksburg, in 2021, preservation is still important,” Walker said. “However, such efforts are neither easy nor are they inexpensive. This donation permits us to increase our local preservation efforts and can provide help reviewing and enforcing our already existing easements within the city.”
Walker stressed that as the Fredericksburg area continues to grow and gets potentially overtaken by developers, preservation efforts may require legal backup. He said Light’s donation should help in that regard, as well.
