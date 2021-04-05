HFFI presents awards for preservation efforts

FROM STAFF REPORTS
A variety of awards were presented to community leaders in preservation at the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc.’s annual meeting last month.
“HFFI’s mission focuses on our community’s historic built environment,” said HFFI Director Gretchen Pendleton. “We are pleased to be able to recognize a select group of community members sharing this same passion for preservation and education.”
Award recipients were:
- Lauren Tepaske received the E. Boyd Graves Preservation Award for the restoration of her home and related blog celebrating the preservation of Sligo at 1100 Dixon St.
- The E. Boyd Graves Preservation Award was presented to Patrick Chesnut and family, and Manuel Nicolas Perez for the restoration and rehabilitation of their historic home, the Emmett M. and Grace M. Curtis House, at 620 Lewis St.
- Jay Holloway received the Award for Excellence in Craftsmanship for his contributions to the historic trades, including restoration of the Barnes House in Falmouth.
- Bill Freehling, director of Economic Development and Tourism in Fredericksburg, was awarded the President’s Exceptional Service Award for his efforts promoting the vitality of the city’s historic commercial center.
- The Lillian D. Reed Volunteer Award was presented to the 2020 Candlelight Tour Writing Team of Barbra Anderson, Linda Billard, Elizabeth Daly, Nancy Moore and Sue Stone for work on the tour narratives.
Also at the meeting, HFFI shared accomplishments from 2020 and the board president’s vision.
To learn about HFFI or to sign up to become a member, go to hffi.org.