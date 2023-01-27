High-performance, high-priced yacht floats their boat in King George

In a steel structure on the banks of the Potomac River, where loud booms from the Navy base at Dahlgren blend into the background and an eagle watches from its tree perch, a handful of craftsman are building a high-performance, high-priced, light and very fast catamaran boat.

The craft will be used, not for weekend fishing trips or hauling oyster pots, but adventures in the deep blue sea. The 42-foot Schionning Arrow 1280S will be an oceangoing vessel, worth upward of three-quarters of a million dollars.

“We’re more like, at the four-door Ferrari end of the spectrum,” said Ridge Turner, a King George County native and the owner and founder of Ojigwan Yachts.

Turner and his team may be the only people this side of the Atlantic Ocean doing such work. They’re taking precut pieces from an Australian company, assembling them, sort of in Ikea fashion, except there’s extensive labor involved with gluing and sanding, finishing and painting.

“You have to touch every surface of the boat anywhere from seven to 11 times,” Turner said. “As far as I know right now, we are the only humans in America building boats like this,” as others went bankrupt or moved to the southern hemisphere, primarily for cheaper labor.

Deciding to build his dream boat wasn’t the first time that Turner, who turns 43 next week, dipped his toe into the water. He grew up on it.

His full name is Horatio Whitridge Turner V, but he goes by Ridge. When his father, the IV, retired 29 years ago from the Navy, the family sailed to Venezuela. Ridge Turner was 14 at the time.

“That was sort of when I first got the bug and an experience of water sailing. Years later, I sort of rediscovered the love, I was racing in the Chesapeake Bay, doing offshore races in the Atlantic, Marblehead, Halifax, Bermuda, stuff like that,” he said.

Then he had a “crazy idea” of living on a catamaran, so he sold a perfectly good house, docked his boat on Solomon’s Island in southern Maryland for seven years and sailed up and down the East Coast.

Turner has a master captain’s license from the Coast Guard. He’s certified to handle vessels up to 100 tons.

At the start of an interview, Turner confesses that he’s “verbose and loquacious” — and he’s not kidding. He’s like a bilge system on a boat except he pumps out information, technical details by the tonnage, about the processes involved and how he’s using what he’s learned in his day job to keep the five-year-old business afloat.

Turner works as a civilian with one of the Navy’s aircraft platforms at Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent, Maryland. He has more than 14 years experience, managing multiple system upgrades, each totaling more than $30 million with teams of more than 30 members, according to the Ojigwan website.

Even so, the work being done in the “shed” as it’s called, with its 20-foot high ceilings and 1,800 square feet of climate-controlled space, is new to him.

“I’ve worked on boats my whole life, but I’ve never done anything like this,” Turner said.

A crossroads

Turner found himself at “a figurative crossroads” during the earlier years he lived on a boat. He had gotten married, and while Jessie Turner wasn’t a born sailor, she enjoyed the activity and supported him. They were sailing in the Bahamas when he got an offer to work in New Zealand.

He wondered if he should sail to the land of the Maori or return to Pax River and work with “some really exciting new technology” with the Navy. Turner also wanted a faster boat.

A sailing mentor who had built boats suggested Turner take all the things he’d learned over his lifetime on the water and put it, and sweat equity, into building his dream boat.

“And so we could sort of afford to build a boat that we couldn’t afford to buy,” Turner said.

He expects the 42-foot catamaran to be worth between $650,000 and $800,000 when all is said and done.

Turner took the plunge and started Ojigwan Yachts in 2017. He never planned, or expected, to make money, but went into business primarily to get wholesale prices on tools and materials. He already seems to have a contact in every port, but the business has helped him establish others, many in the southern hemisphere.

His mentor pledged to be with him every step of the way. The Turners assumed an “incredibly frugal” lifestyle, living in a cottage on his parents’ Dahlgren farm, not far from the steel shed. He used his life savings as well as money borrowed from retirement funds.

Then a few changes rocked the boat. The sailing friend couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work with the America’s Cup team, and Turner lost one of his primary sources of knowledge.

But he and Jessie also gained another family member. A year ago, they had a son, Horatio, whose full name is Horatio Whitridge Turner VI.

“It’s tough having a 40-hour a week job, a 2½-hour commute, and then nights and weekends here (at the shop) and having a 1-year-old,” Turner said. “It is a lot to balance, but you gotta do it. Family comes first.”

‘A good challenge’

One reason Turner hasn’t gone into full panic mode, yet, may be because he has a self-taught craftsman named Jason Panek on his team. Panek capitalized on the pronunciation of his last name (sounds like panic) years ago, when he advertised handyman services to Marines in Stafford County.

He posted flyers that said: “When you got more s- — to do than time to do it, don’t panic. Call Panek.”

He went on to to do commercial power washing, exterior painting, laying miles of tile that bordered on works of art and even installed commercial glass, dangling from a scaffolding six stories up in Washington.

A friend contacted him when Turner and company were having trouble getting the steel building squared away. Panek liked the boat-building plans he saw, and joined the company, not the slightest bit intimated by the new field.

“Heck no,” he said. “I love a good challenge. When I have to make something or mold a part out of nothing, I’m like, I’m on it. I love stuff like this.”

He’s even figured out processes that improve traditional methods, said Chris Whittington, the company’s other full-time employee. He learned how to sand and paint from his late grandfather Chip Whittington, the “world famous custom painter.”

He’s worked on motorcycles, RVs and boat restoration for more than 20 years and enjoys one-on-one operations, not factory-like atmospheres where “there’s no heart in it.”

“The process here is different but I can see where it’s very efficient, everything is super-thorough, clean, prepared to the nines,” Whittington said. “Within my industry, I’m actually learning and that’s cool for something you’ve been doing for 20 years. I love it.”

‘Make it perfect’

Soon after Turner started Ojigwan, an out-of-state boating company went bankrupt, leaving three customers who’d paid deposits on yachts, hung out to dry. Turner agreed that finishing the boats would provide the team experience — and capital — and work on those other yachts has been the main focus for the last five years.

As the crew recently worked on the second hull of the Turner catamaran, they illustrated one of the better ways they’re finding to build a boat.

After core panels are covered with fiberglass and a peel-ply material, something called fairing is applied. Turner described it as a sort of Bondo, professional putty used for home and auto repairs, but the kind designed for use underwater.

The fairing is applied, then sanded down, and the work is far more precise than sanding drywall mud, said Panek, who’s done that as well.

“You have to build it up enough so that you can take it down and make it perfect,” Turner said.

Any uneven places — high or low spots — will be obvious the moment the sun reflects off the water onto the boat, he added. Hours are spent sanding, with a 3-foot long sheet of sandpaper attached to what they men called “torture boards.”

To improve the process, Panek uses a tool from his tile days. He lays a track of pliable putty with a large trowel whose ridges show peaks and valleys that help him keep the coating even so there’s less sanding needed.

Turner is so excited by discoveries like that, he wonders if Ojigwan Yachts can become a viable business. He’s proud that he’s been able to offer his workers competitive pay and benefits some never had before, like health insurance and retirement savings.

He’d like to continue that trend and cultivate future workers through a program at his alma mater, King George High School.

But there’s only so much his mind can process at one time. He’s fixed on the team finishing the boat by October 2024, after putting in as much as 8,000 manhours of labor.

He’d be happy to have someone buy it, then he could use the money to build his dream boat next. Or he could keep it.

“Worst case scenario: It’s either ours for a little while or somebody makes an offer,” Turner said. “At that point, I’ve had an incredible experience and it’s been lifechanging and something that I’m really proud of.”