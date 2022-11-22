High-speed chase ends in crash, charges

A Stafford County man ended up in the hospital after a high-speed chase early Monday. The 31-year-old suspect faces charges related to the pursuit, which started on U.S. 17 in Stafford and ended in Spotsylvania County.

At 7:19 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a driver slumped over behind the wheel of a car at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Sanford Drive, according to a report by the Stafford Sheriff's Office.

After deputies arrived on the scene, they learned the car the man was in had been stolen, according to the police report. When the driver woke up, he refused commands to exit the vehicle, the report stated, and drove onto southbound Interstate 95, reaching speeds over 100 mph. Police say the suspect took the exit to U.S. 1 in Spotsylvania, heading south and running red lights before turning onto U.S. 17.

The driver continued south on U.S. 17, where deputies intentionally ran into the suspect's car to end the pursuit, according to the report.

Matthew William Stafford faces felony charges of eluding, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license, obstruction of justice, driving under the influence (second offense in five years), failure to obey traffic signals and driving with no insurance.

Stafford was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. He will be arrested upon his release from the hospital, police said.