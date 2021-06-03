Higher building costs impact King George's future courthouse

King George County is facing the same pain in the wallet as everyone else who’s recently bought lumber at a home improvement store.
The cost of building materials has gone through the roof, as it were, after lumberyards either shut down during the pandemic or their supply chains were disrupted. The issues caused lumber prices to rise by 130 percent in the last year, according to the National Association of Home Builders, which estimates the cost of single-family homes has gone up by an average of more than $16,000.
For the new 50,000 square-foot courthouse King George officials plan to build to replace the aging facility, the escalating cost of materials—and normal inflation—have added another $4 million to the price tag, according to Moseley Architects of Richmond. The new project estimate is $27.1 million, if construction begins in May 2022 and is completed by August 2023.
“This is substantially above what we agreed to at the beginning of the study,” said Tony Bell, Moseley’s vice president.
On Tuesday, he presented some cost-cutting measures to the board such as removing some of the design features—the columns, portico and cupola—that give a courthouse its stately appearance. Supervisors already had cut the size of the proposed new building from 63,000 square feet to 50,000 square feet four years ago in an attempt to reduce costs, and said they weren’t willing to trim the interior space any more.
“I don’t think we can go any lower than 50,000 [square feet],” said Supervisor Richard Granger, “so we need to find the money somewhere to make sure we provide the space that is needed for the courts to run.”
Most board members didn’t want to lop off any design features, either.
“I just think that we need to come up with that extra money to keep it the way it is now,” said Supervisor Jeff Stonehill. “I don’t think we should be cutting corners on it.”
Supervisor Cathy Binder concurred. She also serves on a committee that has reviewed space needs of the various court programs and reviewed design proposals.
“I wholeheartedly agree,” she said, adding that Bell showed the committee “other buildings [where] you took off all the fancy stuff, and one of them looked like a warehouse.”
Supervisors agreed to keep the project as it is. They gave staff and the architect permission to proceed with the next phase of design development and to issue requests for proposals.
King George also will hire a construction manager at risk, or CMAR, for the project in the coming months. After facing so many change orders during the recent addition to King George Middle School, county officials decided to try the CMAR approach, which the General Assembly approved for localities in 2017.
Once the manager is hired, he or she works with the architect and county to eventually lock in a construction price. If the costs go over that amount, the CMAR has to absorb the additional expenses. If the project comes in under that estimate, the construction manager and locality split the savings.
The architect’s new estimate includes more than $5 million to cover two different types of contingencies. One is for the normal change orders that come about when builders encounter unexpected issues, and the other pertains to design changes and to cover escalating costs.
When construction nears completion in summer 2023 and officials have a better idea of the final cost, the county will determine how it will cover any expenses above the earlier approved cost of $23 million, said Supervisor Chairwoman Annie Cupka.
The county already has borrowed money for the project. It took advantage of low interest rates last summer to borrow $22 million with the plan that it would raise the real-estate tax rate by 4 cents per year for 25 years, the life of the loan. Supervisors managed to keep that increase to 3 cents for fiscal year 2022.
Supervisor Jeff Bueche said he is optimistic that building prices will come down, believing that current costs are not sustainable. Plus, he’s hopeful the new construction manager—who works in partnership with the designer and county—will be motivated to negotiate for better prices.
Even before he was elected to the board in November 2017, Bueche has maintained that the courthouse could be built for less than the additional estimate of almost $30 million—which was for the larger facility. During Tuesday’s discussion, he said he’d be willing to remove 63 parking spaces from the plan and to take away “aesthetically pleasing things” such as the cupola and a mansard roof that gives the appearance of a sloped roof from all sides of the building.
“I’m looking at functionality and space,” ‘he said. “If I am a homeowner and I am doing improvements, do I want this imported Italian ceramic tile, can I afford that? Or do I need builder grade ceramic tile for my kitchen? You get what you can afford.”
Bell assured him there was no Italian ceramic tile in the plan. Fixtures, materials and systems were selected “to provide good value for the long term,” he said.
Cupka, the accounting manager for a family construction business, said she understands the increased costs for materials because she gets invoices daily noting the higher prices. Still, she wasn’t inclined to cut anything from the courthouse project, given, as Binder said, that it serves people throughout the community.
“This is the place where our victims get made as whole as we can possibly make them again,” Cupka said. “This is the place where the accused either learn their judgement or they have the opportunity to clear their names. This is the place where we have our court and Commonwealth Attorney employees. This courthouse has my full support.”
