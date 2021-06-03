Higher building costs impact King George's future courthouse

Even before he was elected to the board in November 2017, Bueche has maintained that the courthouse could be built for less than the additional estimate of almost $30 million—which was for the larger facility. During Tuesday’s discussion, he said he’d be willing to remove 63 parking spaces from the plan and to take away “aesthetically pleasing things” such as the cupola and a mansard roof that gives the appearance of a sloped roof from all sides of the building.

“I’m looking at functionality and space,” ‘he said. “If I am a homeowner and I am doing improvements, do I want this imported Italian ceramic tile, can I afford that? Or do I need builder grade ceramic tile for my kitchen? You get what you can afford.”

Bell assured him there was no Italian ceramic tile in the plan. Fixtures, materials and systems were selected “to provide good value for the long term,” he said.

Cupka, the accounting manager for a family construction business, said she understands the increased costs for materials because she gets invoices daily noting the higher prices. Still, she wasn’t inclined to cut anything from the courthouse project, given, as Binder said, that it serves people throughout the community.

“This is the place where our victims get made as whole as we can possibly make them again,” Cupka said. “This is the place where the accused either learn their judgement or they have the opportunity to clear their names. This is the place where we have our court and Commonwealth Attorney employees. This courthouse has my full support.”

