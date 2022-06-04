Highlighting a natural option during the baby formula crisis

Tanya Singleton believes that if Americans—as a society, in the workplace and at home—supported mothers who want to breastfeed, the shortage of baby formula would not have turned into as severe a crisis.

The Spotsylvania County woman is a lactation consultant, someone who helps new mothers with the nuances of nursing. While some new moms have problems breastfeeding or opt not to, she said about 85% of women leave the hospital with a plan to nurse their babies.

“About two months later, which is when maternity leave usually ends, there’s a precipitous drop in numbers because we don’t make it easy for women to breastfeed in this country,” she said. “It becomes a political bailiwick when it’s actually a public health and humanitarian thing.”

In the wake of the ongoing formula shortage, Singleton, who has a master’s degree in public health and is a retired Army nurse, wishes state and national health officials had disseminated information about a little-known option that might help in the long term.

“My favorite thing is when women can relactate,” she said.

That’s the process of restarting breastfeeding after it’s stopped. Relactation takes several weeks and requires persistence, Singleton said. It involves exercises, including lots of skin-to-skin contact with the baby, stimulations to produce necessary hormones and a round-the-clock dedication to pumping.

Similar methods are used, along with a nasal spray, to allow women who adopt babies to be able to breastfeed them, Singleton said.

Most people “don’t even know it’s a thing,” said Alexis Simms, a Henrico County mother who’s part of a statewide breastfeeding coalition with Singleton.

When Simms developed medical problems after her daughter’s birth five years ago, she wasn’t able to nurse her baby regularly. But she “wanted so strongly to breastfeed” that after her condition became manageable, she spent two months working to build up her milk supply. By the time her daughter was 4 months, she was “exclusively breastfed,” Simms said.

Simms was an at-home mother at the time. Support from family and advice from a lactation consultant allowed her to devote her energies to breastfeeding. Because relactation can consume so much time, the LaLeche League International suggests that moms undergoing the process “accept any offers of support with shopping, housework, etc.”

While local pediatricians and hospital lactation specialists said it would be great if women could relactate after they’ve stopped breastfeeding, they haven’t seen an increase in interest because of the formula shortage. One specialist points out it’s hardly a quick fix for moms worried about their baby’s next feeding.

“This is not something that you can just turn the spigot back on,” said Valerie Lemelin, lactation coordinator at Mary Washington Hospital. “It’s no easy journey and it’s uncertain success.”

That is true, said Ellen Bejger, director of women’s services at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. “It does take a lot of patience, but I’d say at times it’s a successful process.”

What Bejger is hearing more from new mothers is their desire to avoid the need for baby formula, if possible.

“I am hearing an uptick in the amount of moms interested in exclusively breastfeeding,” she said.

Dr. Nimali Fernando, a Spotsylvania County pediatrician, is seeing the same.

“A lot of moms are thinking more about breastfeeding as a way of not having to face a situation where their baby may not have food,” she said. “In the calculus of deciding whether to breast or bottle feed, that has definitely become a factor.”

LOCAL SHORTAGES

Fernando and Bejger say the baby formula shortage doesn’t seem to be as severe in the Fredericksburg region as what’s been reported nationwide.

“Luckily, we haven’t had a lot of desperate calls like I’ve seen on the news, and we do have a lot of breastfeeding moms,” Fernando said.

Her office has continued to get occasional formula samples and pass them along to patients.

That hasn’t been the case for Dr. Roxanne Allegretti in Stafford County. Last year, she said companies brought so many formula samples to the office, she had to move them to her basement at home.

When Abbott Laboratories issued a voluntary recall of formula in February—which later prompted a national shortage—Allegretti said her samples dried up. What she had in storage was outdated and had to be tossed.

“I think it’s pretty bad here, lots of patients tell me they had to go to eight or 10 different stores and that they’ve reached out to family all over the country,” Allegretti said. “Every time they find it, they ship it to them, especially the more specialized formulas.”

Dr. Blair Ryland Lethbridge and Dr. Rhonda W. Savaria with Mary Washington Pediatrics offered recommendations about formula during a podcast last month.

While it seems like there are many different types because of the way they’re marketed, Savaria said formulas fall into three categories: regular; soy-based for lactose intolerance; and hypoallergenic for babies who have trouble digesting formula based on cow’s milk.

For babies who don’t have medical issues requiring a specific formula, Savaria said it’s fine to use any generic brand of either type if parents can’t find their regular formula. The switch may cause changes to babies’ gassiness or stools, but won’t harm them, Savaria said.

However, Ryland Lethbridge asked parents to leave the cans of hypoallergenic formula for those who require the specialized mix.

“Try to stay away from them, just because there’s lot of babies out there who need those for medical reasons,” she said.

NOT ‘HUNKY-DORY’

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to expose societal problems. The baby-formula shortage and kinks in the supply chain have brought to light other issues involving health care for pregnant moms and babies, Singleton said.

“People tend to think everything is hunky-dory but not everybody has the access and the means that they should, and that was even before the pandemic,” she said. “It’s shined a light on how disjointed the systems are. The formula thing is kind of the last straw for me.”

She cited a 2016 report card by the International Baby Food Action Network and the World Breastfeeding Trends Initiative that looked at policies, programs and practices for feeding infants worldwide. Out of a possible 10, the United States scored 2.5 in access to prenatal care, paid maternity leave and job protection and a 4 in how it supports mothers and infants. On the subject of being able to feed infants during emergencies, “we scored 0 out of 10,” Singleton said.

She believes the lack of support is one reason women stop breastfeeding earlier than planned. Federal regulations say lactating moms who return to their jobs are to be given a daily break—not their lunch—to pump their milk, and a place to do it that’s not the bathroom. But, the law doesn’t have teeth to it, Singleton said, and women often have little choice but to stop the practice of pumping when they’re away from their babies.

“It’s very rare for me to see a woman breastfeed exclusively and work full time,” Allegretti said. “I’m always amazed when I see people able to do it.”

Fernando agreed that the current crisis has “put a lens on the fact that we need to support lactating mothers better” with information, education and support.

“That’s one of the things we can bring better attention to,” she said, “especially during this formula shortage.”

