'Hike with a Historian' to open Culpeper Tourism's 2021 season

As spring edges into summer, why not enjoy the outdoors by hiking with a historian on Culpeper County’s storied, well-preserved Civil War battlefields?
Culpeper hopes people will jump at the chance to tour its Brandy Station battlefield, and enjoy a catered lunch, with two of the nation’s top experts on the 1863 cavalry fight.
The May 15 occasion is the first in Culpeper Tourism‘s “Hike with a Historian” series, which will showcase the Culpeper area’s historic sites. Proceeds from the May 15 tour, guided by historians Clark B. Hall and Chris Army, will help support future interpretive programs.
Hall and Army’s tour will conclude at Old Trade Brewery & Cidery on the Brandy Station battlefield, where guests will be served a light lunch and a craft-beer tasting. The meal is included in the tour ticket’s $30 price from Culpeper’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism.
“I couldn’t be more excited about this first step back into the Hike with a Historian program,” tourism director Paige Read said. “We launched the series in the latter half of 2019, and were forced to cancel 2020’s tours due to COVID. It feels really good to get back into the field.
“People are craving this type of activity, and we are proud of the team and the precautionary steps being taken to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience,” Read added.
The Battle of Brandy Station, fought June 9, 1863, opened Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Gettysburg Campaign. The massive, daylong fight began with a surprise move across the Rappahannock River by Union cavalry, which attacked Confederate cavalry commander J.E.B. Stuart’s headquarters atop Fleetwood Hill. By day’s end, Federal troopers had proved the equal of Stuart’s famed horsemen.
History’s “powerhouse duo” will shepherd visitors across Culpeper’s Civil War landscapes, Read said.
“Bud” Hall, a Culpeper County resident, is considered the country’s top expert on the Battle of Brandy Station. He has devoted decades to helping preserve the battlefield, led dozens of tours, and written many articles on the engagement.
“I challenge the world to find someone who knows more, or cares more about Culpeper history than Bud Hall,” Read said. “We all benefit from having Bud in our lives, and in Culpeper.”
Army, a Gettysburg Licensed Battlefield Guide for six years, has brought multiple bus tours to Culpeper County to visit Brandy Station. A lifelong student of the American Civil War, he conducts leadership studies in the field for government, business and corporate entities. He lives in Dover, Pa., with his wife, Connie.
“Bud and I are excited to show folks some of the main areas where the action took place, including the initial Union army attacks, the St. James Church area, Fleetwood Hill and the attack from the Union left in Stevensburg,” Army said.
“The thing, to me, that makes it most exciting is we will be walking the actual ground fought over by the Union & Confederate Armies almost 158 years ago this June during the largest cavalry battle that took place in the American Civil War,” he continued. “The visitor will be on that ground and will be able to take in the vistas seen by the soldiers who fought that day.”
“Army brings history to life with his tours, and has spent over two years studying Culpeper’s Civil War history,” Read said of the veteran guide. “May 15th is sure to deliver a memorable experience for all!”
Longtime Culpeper tour leader Diane Logan, author of a pictorial book on Culpeper’s history, said she looks forward to joining Culpeper Tourism as coordinator of the Hike with a Historian events. The 2021 tours will highlight Culpeper’s rich heritage, aided by noted local historians, and showcase Culpeper small businesses.
The May 15 tour will culminate on the battlefield with “samples from the brewery and a beautiful vista of the mountains and historic countryside,” Logan said.
Brandy Station was the largest cavalry fight waged on American soil. More than 1,400 men became casualties in the 14-hour struggle; many remain buried where they fell on the battlefield.
Tour participants will hear some of the soldiers’ stories while placing themselves amid the scenes of American history.
Visitors will learn of the battle’s four phases: its opening; the Confederate gun line at St. James Church; the fight for Fleetwood Hill; and the pivotal Federal army’s approach in Stevensburg.
Attendees will travel in their own vehicles and meet their guides at each of the tour’s four stops. Maps will be provided; carpooling is appreciated. The tour starts at 9 a.m.
For everyone’s safety, Culpeper Tourism asks participants to follow the current Centers for Disease Control and Virginia COVID-19 guidelines.
To purchase tour tickets, visit and register at Eventbrite.Learn more about the Battle of Brandy Station from the American Battlefield Trust, which also offers suggestions on other history adventures.
540/825-0773