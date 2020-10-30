Hillel Center now open at UMW

During a ceremony earlier this week, Rabbi Menachem Sherman, director of the Maxine and Carl D. Silver Hillel Center at the University of Mary Washington, hammered a mezuzah—a case containing Hebrew verses from the Torah on a parchment scroll—to the doorpost of the newly completed building at the corner of College Avenue and Payne Street.

Tradition calls for a mezuzah to be affixed to the doorway of all Jewish homes, to serve as a reminder that homes are holy spaces of refuge and rejuvenation and to remind those who enter to treat them as such.

The hope is that the new Hillel Center, established by developer and Fredericksburg native Larry Silver in honor of his parents, can be that safe place and home-away-from-home for UMW students.

“It’s surreal that it is finally here,” UMW senior and Jewish Student Association President Rachel Benoudiz said in a news release about the Center’s opening. “It’s a space for students like me to reach their full potential academically and socially.”

“Having a place where students can feel safe is more important than ever,” Benoudiz added.

The 9,800-square-foot building, which was completed in the spring, has meeting rooms and a large gathering space.