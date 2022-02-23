Historic White Oak church 'back in great shape' after near closure

Just over two years ago, the White Oak Primitive Baptist Church in southern Stafford County nearly closed its doors forever.

“There will be a rebirth, we will find a way,” said Price Jett, treasurer of the Patawomeck tribe in southern Stafford.

Jett recalled the moment on Feb. 2, 2020, when that rebirth occurred, just after he and fellow tribal member Charles “Bootsie” Bullock finished trimming the yard at the church grounds at 10 Caisson Road. Members of the White Oak Indian tribe had been maintaining the property for years, not only as a community service to help keep the nearly abandoned country church spruced up, but as a tribute to the many Patawomeck tribal members interred within the graveyard on the church grounds.

What Jett and Bullock saw that day were several cars parked at the church and its occupants already inside, including 83-year-old Betty Jo Lael of Spotsylvania County, the last member of the church.

Jett said Lael was being consoled by the acting church pastor and a handful of others after learning the church would soon close due to a lack of parishioners and a lack of money. Bullock said the church group planned to simply abandon the structure and let it fall into ruin, but also felt obliged to somehow maintain the graveyard.

In all the years of grass cutting and performing maintenance outside the church, it was the first encounter Jett and Bullock had with a church member inside its doors.

“Betty was emotional, she was crying,” Jett said. “[She was] the only voting member of the church and she felt like it was all falling on her to shut down the church.”

Jett said he and Bullock felt compelled to help save the church that has been a fixture in the White Oak community since it was founded over 230 years ago.

“We heard that and were overcome,” Jett said. “We told [Lael], don’t worry, this will not be the death of this church.”

Jett and Bullock soon met with fellow tribal members David Carpenter and Bruce Sullivan and the four formed a nonprofit they named the Historical White Oak Primitive Baptist Church to get to work on maintenance and fundraising and help keep the old church alive.

“The church has no plumbing,” Bullock said. “It is much like it was during the Civil War.”

So far, the group has raised more than $30,000, but the list of new projects to tackle at the church keeps growing.

Bullock said since the nonprofit took possession of the building, the termite problem has been solved and the portions of wood flooring the pests destroyed have been replaced. Many of the windows have been either replaced or reglazed, and the white accents inside the church have all been repainted. Outside, the roof has been repaired and repainted and about $4,000 is spent each year to help keep the building and the grounds in shape. The property is a Virginia Historic Landmark and a U.S. Civil War Trails site, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“We’ve gotten it back in great shape,” Bullock said.

Bullock said about 30 years ago, the church’s exterior was covered in white vinyl siding, but he said the next big project is to replace that with siding made of fiber cement that is long-lasting and mimics the wood plank that the church was originally finished in. Bullock said that job is expected to cost somewhere between $30,000 and $50,000.

“When the siding is replaced, the original window shutters that are still inside the church will go back on,” Bullock said.

Although the refurbished church has no pastor or registered congregation, a Christian worship service is held every fourth Sunday of the month.

“It’s just people in the area, people who love the church,” Jett said.

Along with local residents who have enjoyed the church for generations, there is also a newer group of parishoners who have found it to be a great place to worship in a country setting. Two months ago, more than 150 people crammed into the original hand-carved pews for a Christmas candlelight service heated by two wood-burning stoves positioned in the heart of the church.

“Several churches in the community came together that one night,” Bullock said. “It’s a special place. … The community is really supporting it.”

During the Civil War, Union forces occupied and camped around the church, and Jett said the church has always had a spirit of unity. It was among one of the first churches in the Fredericksburg area to open its doors to Black worshippers over 150 years ago.

Jett said during the 1860s, many slaves wanted to worship in a church but local churches would not allow it with the exception of the “White Oak Church.” Jett said letters to the church from Fredericksburg politicians and affluent city residents requesting their slaves be allowed to worship there are all part of a trove of historical literature and church documents that was recently obtained from the Southern Baptist Historical Library & Archives in Nashville, Tenn. Jett said all of the church records were recently located there and brought back to Stafford. How the documents found there way to Tennessee is anyone’s guess.

During the 1940s and 1950s, Carolyn Gaylen Lampert of Spotsylvania attended White Oak Church every other Sunday with her sister, father and grandfather. Lampert, 79, remembers daylong services where parishioners would break for lunch under the trees outside and feast on fried chicken, ham, potato salad, deviled eggs and coleslaw. After lunch, Lampert said the congregation returned to their pews for more preaching in a church where no musical instruments were ever allowed.

“As a little girl, I was a little bored, but there was some good food there,” Lampert said. “There was no music and the preachers preached a long, long time.”

Lael, who last week returned to the church with the original pewter communion vessels used beginning in 1897, said the church is once again alive, vibrant and in caring hands.

“I just want everyone to remember what it really stood for,” Lael said. “Just a lot of memories left here.”

Visit whiteoakprimitivebaptistchurch.org for more information.

