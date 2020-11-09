Caroline woman, former Miss Virginia, looks back at 1972 USO tour

All these years later, it is the faces that stand out.

“I saw the amputation of the soul,” said Linda Jean Moyer, Miss Virginia 1971, recalling the young soldiers she met in military hospitals on a USO tour to South Vietnam. “Their eyes were dead. ... The amputees, they didn’t have any hope.”

Ironically, what brought Moyer thousands of miles from her home to a war zone many people her age were doing anything to avoid was a beauty pageant. Her journey, so different from that of others of her generation, began when she became Miss Virginia and went on to compete that same year in the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City, N.J.

After a year touring Virginia as part of her official duties, which involved riding in parades and taking part in ribbon-cutting ceremonies, Moyer was recruited by the USO, along with several other Miss America contestants, to go overseas to see the troops. One group visited Germany; Moyer and five others went to South Vietnam.

“It was not a glamorous trip,” Moyer said, looking back. “I was told what an opportunity it was to go and see the troops. They did tell us it would be very dangerous.”