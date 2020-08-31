Culpeper's Rose Hill preserve wins national honors

The Culpeper spot where Union officers hatched one of the most daring secret operations of the Civil War has now earned recognition on the roster of America’s most historic sites.
The National Park Service recently named Rose Hill, an early 19th-century estate in Stevensburg, to the National Register of Historic Places.
Built in the mid-1850s to replace a pre-1815 dwelling, the handsome Federal-style house remains in the hands of one of the two families to own it. Dr. John Covington lovingly restored it, making Rose Hill one of Culpeper County’s best-preserved prewar homes.
The beautiful 200-plus-acre property, which occupies a rise on Batna Road overlooking Mount Pony, operates as a game preserve that welcomes hunters on bird shoots for pheasant, quail, chukar and doves.
HERITAGE
Covington sounded a bit nonplussed when asked why he went to such lengths to restore the house and its outbuildings.
“Oh, I don’t know,” he said in a recent interview. “It’s my heritage. My cousin and I were always fascinated with it, and had great memories of Rose Hill as kids. I knew it had significance.”
The game preserve’s website has a multi-page history of the property, and a video tour of the house, which fronts the Old Carolina Road—the Interstate 95 of the Colonial era.
In addition to its views of Mount Pony near the town of Culpeper, visitors to Rose Hill can see the more distant Cedar Mountain from the estate. The family’s oral tradition holds that their ancestors could hear cannon fire from 1862’s Battle of Cedar Mountain, which pitted the Confederacy’s Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson against Union Gen. John Pope, from their home, Covington said.
The physician’s grandparents lived at Rose Hill, and he has fond memories of visiting them on weekends with his father, from Alexandria, to help with the farm.
“I’ve been connected to it since I was a little boy,” Covington said. “It’s where I learned to fish and shoot and hunt quail. It’s a beautiful place. I think it’s important to preserve it and to leave it to my kids.”
SERENDIPITY
Covington said he came to better appreciate just how significant Rose Hill is decades ago when he went on a two-day bus tour of Culpeper County historic sites with Civil War historian Clark B. Hall.
Hall was waxing enthusiastic to tour participants about the house and its Civil War history, but noted that he hadn’t been able to visit the private property yet.
“Well, Mr. Hall, I own it,” Covington recalled telling his guide.
“Oh, my God,” he said Hall blurted.
The historian instantly modified that day’s tour route to swing by Rose Hill, and Covington welcomed participants to see the historic home, inside and out.
“It was serendipitous,” Covington said of the chance encounter that autumn day.
The two men became fast friends.
Hall cheered the news of Rose Hill’s listing on the National Register and expressed his regard for the property and the family that has been its steward for 180 years. “All honor to the Dr. John Covington family!” Hall said.
“Fronting the Old Carolina Road, the oldest road in Culpeper County, and situated just south of Stevensburg, the oldest village in Culpeper, Rose Hill has perhaps witnessed more of Culpeper’s history than any other antebellum home in the county,” he added.
“Battles raged in Rose Hill’s front yard during the Civil War and the house was badly damaged,” Hall continued. “But today, Rose Hill, an eyewitness to the horrors of war, is now wonderfully restored. Its rebirth is a supreme credit to a dedicated family’s desire and commitment to save its beloved ancestral home.”
STATE HONOR
The yearslong effort earned them a statewide honor, the Preservation Alliance of Virginia’s Frederick Doveton Nichols Award for domestic architectural restoration.
Generations of the Ashby–Covington families had lived in the Federal-style house off State Route 3. But when family members decided to restore it in the 1990s, the main structure was sagging, on the brink of collapse.
Spotsylvania County craftsman Christopher Owens, with Richard Carpenter, began work on the house in 1993, installing sister beams to shore it up, restoring its original window casings and panes, and refinishing the floors and walls.
Built by Philip Pendleton Nalle, the senior business partner of Covington’s great-great-grandfather, Walter T. Ashby, Rose Hill has been in the Covington family since 1840, according to family lore. The Ashby and Covington families share a graveyard on the site.
For digitally savvy people touring Culpeper County, Rose Hill is a point of interest on the American Battlefield Trust’s GPS-enabled Battle of Brandy Station app for smartphones and tablet computers. The battle app has maps, photos, audio and video of Civil War sites in Culpeper, some with walking trails.
RESEARCHERS
Virginia historian John Salmon, author of the “Official Virginia Civil War Battlefield Guide,” and architectural historian Ashley Neville teamed up on researching and preparing Rose Hill’s National Register nomination, which earlier earned it a spot on the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Salmon told the Star–Exponent he is delighted that state and federal officials honored Rose Hill’s significance by listing on the Virginia and national registers.
Covington “and his family are due the entire credit for preserving and rehabilitating the house and other buildings,” said Salmon, who formerly was the staff historian at the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
He said preparing the register nomination was a fascinating project.
Neville found that Rose Hill’s woodwork suggests it is a rare example of the architectural transition from the Federal style that dominated much of the early 19th century to the Greek Revival style that became hugely popular in the decade before the Civil War, Salmon said.
Salmon was intrigued that Rose Hill was the headquarters of Union Maj. Gen. H. Judson Kilpatrick during the Army of the Potomac’s winter encampment of 1863–64 in Culpeper County. Living in the house while its owners stayed in the cellar, Kilpatrick planned the ill-fated Dahlgren–Kilpatrick Raid on Richmond.
LEGENDARY
The controversial raid, about which debate still rages, is the stuff of several books.
Kilpatrick and his 3rd Cavalry Division staff posed on the home’s front porch for at least two photographs, and colorful tales are told of their occupancy of the home and its grounds. Soldiers wrote their names and their companies, still visible today, on the house’s plaster and woodwork. Their writing includes the names J. B. Rogers, Co. A; A. G. Warner, Co. J or G; and L. L. Stuart.
Kilpatrick, who was given the nickname “Kill-Cavalry” by some of his troops for his hell-bent, unsparing style, was commander of a cavalry officer whose fame far exceeds his own: George Armstrong Custer. In the 1863–64 winter, Custer lived at nearby Clover Hill with this new bride, Elizabeth Bacon Custer of Monroe, Mich.; they honeymooned in Culpeper.
President Abraham Lincoln and Secretary of War Edwin Stanton approved the secret raid, which aimed to free Union prisoners held in the Confederate capital, at Libby Prison and on the James River’s Belle Isle, under inhumane conditions.
“Scores of men were being transported daily to Georgia, where many, already weakened by their treatment on Belle Isle, soon succumbed to the horrors of the prison at Andersonville,” historians Salmon and Neville write in Rose Hill’s nomination. “Escaped or previously released prisoners published accounts of their captivity that enraged Northerners and fueled demands for action and retaliation.”
But the raid, which killed its leader—the youthful Col. Ulric Dahlgren, whose father was a friend of Lincoln’s—ended in utter disaster. It became “one of the most notorious incidents of the war,” Salmon said.
“Papers found on [Dahlgren’s] body urged the killing of Confederate President Jefferson Davis and his Cabinet, causing a massive uproar in the Confederate and United States governments,” he said. Those orders, a clear violation of the rules of war, were denied by Kilpatrick and the army’s commander, Maj. Gen. George G. Meade.
But the 1864 cavalry raid is merely one reason that Rose Hill richly deserves national recognition, Salmon said. Other historically important houses in Culpeper County are deteriorating or falling into ruin because of lack of care, the researcher said.
“The preservation of important historic places like Rose Hill doesn’t happen by accident,” he said. “Because Dr. Covington and his family care, Rose Hill stands today, looking as good as it did when it was almost new, during the Civil War. I hope it will stand for many more years!”
