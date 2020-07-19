A summer without baseball.
Who would have thought it possible? Why, even during World War II, America had baseball.
And during the great influenza epidemic of 1918–19, the gloves popped and the bats cracked. Baseball was so ingrained in our society that leaders thought putting the season on hold for any reason would do irreparable harm to the American psyche.
A panic response to a tiny virus has done what Hitler and the Spanish Flu could not do—stop baseball.
Oh, they say that a season of sorts will start this week, but with players in training camps testing positive for COVID-19, it is uncertain whether “opening day” will actually take place. And if the season does start, how long might it be before federal officials close it down again?
If it does start, I won’t be watching on a regular basis like I usually do. I have already canceled my DirecTV baseball package. Baseball without fans just isn’t baseball. Bench players sitting in empty stands and wearing masks is not my cup of tea.
I say this despite the fact that I have always been one of the biggest baseball fans in this country. I remember my first bat, my first glove and listening to my first World Series game on radio.
From the second grade on, we played some form of the sport—softball or kickball—during almost every recess. We played after school in a small lot down by the railroad depot and on Saturdays we congregated at the school playground to play until the wooden bat broke or we lost the ball.
During my childhood, we played baseball with tennis balls, golf balls and rubber balls. Using worn out bats that were cracked and unrepairable, we even took batting practice with rocks.
When we wore the leather cover off the baseball, we recovered it with electrical or medical tape and continued to play with it until it was the consistency of a sponge. When bats cracked, we repaired the split with a small nail and a covering of tape. Tape was an essential tool in our baseball arsenal.
We built our own baseball diamonds in vacant lots, pasture fields and hayfields and used feed sacks partially filled with dirt, pieces of cardboard and even dried manure piles as bases.
We only needed three people to start a game—a pitcher, a batter and someone to chase the ball. And we took turns at each position.
Some of my fondest memories are of nights when my great uncle and I sat at a table under an old maple tree and listened to Pittsburgh Pirates, Detroit Tigers or Baltimore Orioles games on radio with announcers Bob Prince, Ernie Harwell and Chuck Thompson calling the plays.
Somewhere tucked away with my memorabilia are handwritten box scores scribbled on small writing tablets of games I listened to on summer afternoons when it was too hot to do anything else. In those days, the Mutual Radio Network did a game of the day and if I was not playing ball with the neighborhood kids, I listened.
I remember attending my first game in Washington at the old Griffith Stadium. It was an elementary school patrol trip, a yearly Senators’ promotion.
I played baseball from the time I was 6 until about 10 years ago. Last summer, I played some church softball. I played on so many teams and with so many guys that it is impossible to remember them all.
I have covered hundreds of Major League games and have photos on my wall that I took of stars such as Jim Palmer, Rod Carew and Johnny Bench. I have photos I took of Hank Aaron’s 715 home run in Baseball’s Hall of Fame at Cooperstown and I can be seen in Atlanta in Ken Burns’ baseball documentary.
I subscribed to DirecTV only because of its baseball package, and over the years, I have watched literally thousands of games.
Still, despite my devotion to this sport, I won’t watch baseball with guys wearing masks and with no fans in the stands. Those kinds of games during a meaningless season do not appeal to me.
As I said, never since the Civil War has there been a summer in America without baseball. No, not just Major League Baseball, but Little League, high school, college or even pickup games.
Never during world wars or other pandemics has baseball been halted. It is a troubling time.
America is not the same without the crack of the bat and the roar of the crowd.
Without baseball, America is lost.
