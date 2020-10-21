Fall Festival at Mount Vernon a chance to visit the past

Demonstrations will also include a cooper, who creates barrels from wood slats, and salting fish to preserve it to sell or provide meals for those who lived on the estate. Though Washington’s fisheries may not be widely known, they may have drawn a million fish from the waters of the Potomac during his lifetime. Fishing at Mount Vernon did not involve a pole, but huge nets that would be cast in a semicircle from a boat for enormous catches that would be hauled in by laborers on the shore.

Guests will also have an opportunity to visit Washington’s famed 16-sided threshing barn and learn about the innovation he designed to separate wheat from the chaff. The floor was created in two tiers, with the planks of the top floor separated to allow the grain that was threshed by horses hoofs to fall to the bottom layer.

“Visitors will have a chance to meet and chat with George Washington who will be dressed, not in his military uniform or formal attire, but in clothes representing the days when he was a private citizen, and he will be talking about farming and the things he is pursuing at Mount Vernon,” said Briney.

As guests stroll the grounds, they will also have an opportunity to meet costumed interpreters representing the enslaved men and women of the plantation and to learn about their lives and their roles on the farm.