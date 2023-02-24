Robert Christian was 12 when he desegregated Fredericksburg’s Maury School in 1962.

A Free Lance–Star photographer took a picture of him that morning, standing alone and apart from a group of white students in front of the school, looking around as if for someone he knew.

The photograph ran in the paper, but for 60 years, the boy remained unidentified. The caption only described him as “a young Negro boy.”

On Sept. 30, Chris Williams, assistant director of the James Farmer Multicultural Center at the University of Mary Washington, and Victoria Matthews, tourism sales manager for the City of Fredericksburg, were finally able to identify him as part of their research for the city’s Civil Rights Trail, which was officially unveiled Thursday during a ceremony at the university’s Jepson Alumni Executive Center.

Williams interviewed Christian for the oral history component of the trail. It was the first time Christian ever spoke about the experience of desegregating the school and though it was painful for him, he told Williams, “This story needs to be told.”

Christian recalled hearing kids say, “Here comes the (n-word),” when he’d walk into class. He sat in the back of the classroom, because that’s where they told him he belonged, and he ate lunch alone every day, because whenever he sat down with a group of students, they would all get up and move.

“Those were the worst times of my life,” Christian told Williams.

On Thursday, Christian received a minutes-long standing ovation from the crowd that packed the Jepson Alumni Center for the trail’s unveiling.

“You can’t know what to do until you know what story you are part of,” said Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw, quoting Scottish philosopher Alaisdair MacIntyre. “This historic city has so much more history to tell.”

In 2017, City Council embarked on 18 months of conversations with each other and the community about what to do with the slave auction block that sat at the corner of Charles and William streets.

As a result of those conversations, City Council voted to relocate the auction block to the Fredericksburg Area Museum and committed to taking additional steps to more accurately and inclusively tell the story of Fredericksburg’s Black residents.

Williams and Matthews began working on the trail in December 2020. They are the main authors of the accompanying narrative, and Williams also interviewed local residents, including Robert Christian, about their experiences of the civil rights era. Their stories are archived at the university and visitors will be able to read and eventually listen to them as they travel the trail.

“Our motto from the first was ‘Do No Harm,’” Matthews said. “We wanted to treat these stories with the care, dignity and trust they deserved. Chris already had established trust with some of these storytellers and because of him, they accepted me as a representative of the city of Fredericksburg, which has not always been trusted.”

Many of the storytellers were present for the unveiling and Williams thanked “these legendary people in the front two rows.”

“I have gained a wealth of knowledge about their trials and tribulations during and after segregation,” he said. “I thought I knew this history, but I found out that I hardly knew anything.”

UMW professors Christine Henry and Erin Devlin and their classes helped Matthews and Williams identify and conduct research on sites of significance to the civil rights movement from 1865 to the present, and students of geography professor Steve Hanna built a GIS story map for the trail.

The trail is in two parts, one downtown and one on and near campus, Matthews said.

Among the sites it highlights are Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), which was visited by many leaders of the civil rights movement, including W.E.B. Du Bois and Mary McLeod Bethune; Caroline and William streets to learn about lunch counter sit-ins protesting segregation; the former site of the auction block on William and Charles streets; Libertytown, a neighborhood settled by free Blacks and enslaved people; the Barton Street Potter’s Field, which was a burial ground for former slaves and free Blacks until it was cleared in 1920 so the city could build Maury School; and the old Greyhound bus station, where the Freedom Riders made their first stop in 1961.

The UMW portion of the trail, which is 1.9 miles long, covers desegregation at the university, with stops at the James Farmer statue and the James Farmer Multicultural Center; Shiloh Baptist Cemetery off Monument Avenue below the campus; and the Dorothy Hart Community Center, the 1950 site of the first known civil rights protest in Fredericksburg.

Sen. Tim Kaine attended Thursday’s unveiling and said he didn’t prepare any remarks because he wanted to learn from the presentation.

“I decided to watch and learn and react and speak from the heart,” he said. “The lessons of this trail are that pain is real, progress is possible, and the work isn’t done. And the work is up to all of us.”

Vice Mayor Chuck Frye said the unveiling of the trail makes him proud to be “a son of this city.”

Even though he grew up in Fredericksburg, he said he never knew many of the stories that have come to light as a result of the trail.

“Now our reality is out there for all to understand,” he said.