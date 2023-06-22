Four months before Abraham Lincoln issued his preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, John Washington, an enslaved man from Fredericksburg, took matters into his own hands.

On April 18, 1862, Union troops arrived at Falmouth, across the Rappahannock River from Fredericksburg, and white residents of the city were fleeing.

Washington was the personal enslaved servant of a Fredericksburg woman, but also hired himself out as a bartender at the Shakespeare House, a hotel on Caroline Street. That evening, on his way out of town, the hotel manager gave Washington a handful of bills and instructed him to pay off the employees and shut up the building.

Instead, after the manager left, Washington poured drinks for all of the bar’s enslaved laborers and they toasted the Yankees’ health. Then, he crossed the river to the Union side, thereby joining thousands of other enslaved Black men and women who self-emancipated, or freed themselves by escaping into Union-occupied territory.

“This is under-told history,” said Tim Roberts, community outreach manager for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, at a ceremony unveiling a new state historic marker to Washington. “We are bringing agency back to people in the past.”

The marker, which is titled “Great Exodus from Bondage” is the sixth new marker telling an aspect of Fredericksburg’s Black history that has been installed in the city since December 2020, said Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw.

Among the new markers are one dedicated to the first stop on the 1961 Freedom Rides and one to the 1950 civil rights protest by the graduating class of the all Black Walker-Grant High School, who were denied a request to hold their graduation ceremony at the Fredericksburg Community Center (now known as the Dorothy Hart Community Center).

In February, the city and the University of Mary Washington introduced a Civil Rights Trail that has been years in the making. These markers, along with the Washington marker, are part of the trail.

Many people were involved in the research and installation of the Washington marker, including UMW faculty, staff and students; the Fredericksburg Area Museum; City Council; staff of the city’s tourism, planning and public works departments; DHR staff; and community members.

The marker stands in front of the old Farmer’s Bank building at 900 Princess Anne Street, which now houses the restaurant Foode. Washington lived on the second floor of the building with his enslaver.

Foode owners Joy Crump and Beth Black now own the building along with developer Mike Adams. In her remarks, Crump spoke about how she and Black were moved by reading Washington’s memoir — especially by one passage in which Washington describes Virginia’s natural beauty and his despair at not having the freedom to enjoy it.

Crump and Black enlisted local artist Gabriel Pons to create an image of Washington crafted from these words that now hangs in the restaurant.

Crump juxtaposed her position today as a Black female business owner, community member and voter with what Washington experienced living in the same building 160 years ago.

“This is the place where Washington lived, but he couldn’t speak or play or vote or dance,” Crump said.

Gaila Sims, curator of African American history and special projects at the Fredericksburg Area Museum, said she hopes the marker inspires people to learn more about Washington.

The memoir he wrote of his enslavement, self-emancipation and later life, “Memorys of the Past,” was passed down through generations of his family but remained unpublished until 2007 and 2008, when it appeared in two scholarly works.

Sims also said she hopes the marker serves as inspiration to learn more about and honor the thousands of enslaved men and women who reached across the Rappahannock River for their freedom.