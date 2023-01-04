FROM THE ARCHIVES: Walking through a frigid Fredericksburg in 1977

Long before last year's snowstorm dumped a foot of ice and snow in the Fredericksburg region, and well before the Blizzard of 1996 or 2010's "Snowmageddon," the area experienced a few frigid, snowy days in early January 1977.

Forty-six years ago, on Jan. 5, a surprise snowfall began about 7 a.m. By late afternoon, an "unusually slippery" 3 and a half inches had accumulated. The region saw a repeat performance the next evening, bringing the total to nearly 7 inches. And then a third winter storm hit a few days later, bringing a few more inches of snow.

"It is not unusual for us to get a winter storm, or to get several during the winter," said National Weather Service forecaster Howard McKee at the time. "But it is very rare for us to get this many storms in succession."

In other local news that week, a ceiling collapsed in a classroom at Maury Elementary School, slightly injuring two students. A federal advisory panel approved the licenses for the first two reactors at the North Anna nuclear plant. Newberry's, a downtown department store, closed its doors after half a century. Musician Tiny Tim would soon perform at Holiday Inn North. And you could pick up a 19-inch tabletop color TV from Lowe's for $319.87.