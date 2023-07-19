The Germanna Foundation this week announced a new brand, an expanded vision and a name change to Historic Germanna.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity that Historic Germanna’s new name and vision offer to create meaningful connections with our past and present,” said Jennifer Hurst-Wender. “And we invite the public to find their connections through our extensive programs, historic properties, exhibits, archaeological dig sites, nature trails, research, genealogy, and much more.”

Historic Germanna encompasses several sites in Orange County that tell the story of indigenous communities, English colonists, German immigrants, enslaved African Americans and their descendants.

It includes the site of Fort Germanna, which was established in 1714 by Alexander Spotswood to house 42 indentured servants from Germany. Spotswood later built a mansion, known as the Enchanted Castle, on the site.

Descendants of the original German immigrants founded the Germanna Foundation in 1956 to conduct genealogical research and preserve Germanna’s history.

The rebranding as Historic Germanna comes after six months of community dialogue seeking to “better understand the needs and aspirations of the multiple audiences Germanna serves while refining the organization’s vision for the future,” according to a press release issued this week.

“The valuable feedback received during this comprehensive process has helped shape Historic Germanna’s vision and better communicate the organization’s growing importance,” the statement read.

In addition to a new name, Historic Germanna introduced a new logo that combines the pentagonal shape of the 1714 fort with a compass.

“Historically, a compass guided voyagers to Virginia. Today, that compass points to the numerous sites and resources under the Historic Germanna umbrella and represents the organization’s deepening understanding of a shared history among multiple communities,” according to the press release.

Visit germanna.org for more information.