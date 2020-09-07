'Letters from a Yankee Doughboy': Stafford author shares grandfather's accounts of WWI

Bruce “Doc” Norton and his wife, Helen, had dug into the pile of letters once before. At their home in Stafford County, Norton typed and Helen dictated words penned from freezing trenches and decimated villages somewhere in France.
But when the computer on which they’d begun their work disappeared, the project to bring the letters to life stalled.
Months passed, and now it was 2018. The 100th anniversary of the formal end of World War I—the Great War, as the author of those letters had known it then—was coming fast.
Helen was no relation Pfc. Raymond W. Maker of Framington, Mass., a wireman who strung communication lines on the muddy battlefields of France in 1918. Nor had she ever met the man.
Maker was Norton’s grandfather, and he’d died in 1964 after suffering a heart attack.
But Helen wanted to see the letters brought to life. And she knew that Norton—a combat veteran and career Marine infantry officer-turned-author of military history—was just the person to make that happen.
First, though, they needed a hard copy. Something they could touch. Something that would be difficult, if not impossible, to lose.
Helen retrieved the letters stored for decades in a box and organized them in chronological order. Then she began copying by hand the words that would form the bulk of Norton’s newest book: “Letters from a Yankee Doughboy: Private 1st Class Raymond W. Maker in World War I.”
Part I
The fresh-faced soldier who posed for a photograph in a khaki service coat was a small, aging man with thinning white hair by the time Norton came along.
“He had a couple of tattoos on his arms. He smoked a corncob pipe. He more or less tolerated me as one of his grandsons,” Norton recalled, and the pair often fished together.
Every Saturday or Sunday, the family gathered to listen to the Boston Red Sox play on the radio. Maker drank Ballantine beer from a juice glass. There were baked beans and franks for dinner and apple pie for dessert. Afterward, the grown-ups played cards.
Maker had narrowly avoided death at least three times in France—he’d been hit by mustard gas in July 1918 and wounded by artillery fire during the Meuse–Argonne offensive that ended with the Armistice. He’d been pinned down by German machine-gun fire during the Battle of Chateau–Thierry, using his Colt .45 to kill four German infantryman and spare his own life. Once, he’d thrown himself onto a fellow soldier in a shell hole, explaining afterward, “You’ve got a mother at home waiting for you and I haven’t.” (Maker’s mother died before the war.)
Maker never spoke of any of it, at least not to his grandson.
But military service was in Norton’s blood. His own father had served in World War II.
During Norton’s second year at Northeastern University in Boston in 1968, a professor told him he’d never seen anybody work so hard and have so little to show for it.
“It was the writing on the wall,” Norton said.
He enlisted in the Navy and became a corpsman.
Soon, he landed in Vietnam, where he served with distinction in the 3rd Force and 1st Force Reconnaissance companies and made history himself. Norton was the only Navy corpsman designated as a Force Recon leader, an experience he would recount decades later in two books: “Force Recon Diary, 1969” and “Force Recon Diary, 1970,” published by Random House.
He returned to college, earning a bachelor’s in U.S. history and a master’s in naval sciences, and went on to a career in the Marine Corps as an infantry and reconnaissance officer. Norton served as director of the Marine Corps Command Museum at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego and taught military history at the Citadel and the Marine Corps University at Quantico, among other places.
Norton retired from active duty in 1992, having plenty to show for his hard work.
That same year, during a visit to Rhode Island, his mother retrieved a box from her closet. Inside was his grandfather’s letters from World War I and another treasure—a key Maker had taken from the North Gate of Verdun, France, sometime in late 1918.
He’d tucked it inside a helmet and mailed it home to his sister, Eva, in Massachusetts, instructing her to hold onto it. He figured it might hold some value, he told her in one of the many letters home.
The young Yankee doughboy couldn’t have imagined others might someday be interested in his everyday accounts of war. Or that the key would find its way back to Verdun in the unimaginably distant year of 2018—a final, unexpected chapter in his story.
Part II
At their home in Stafford County, Helen, who raises and shows Cavalier spaniels, worked from morning until night, copying by hand the faded letters into notebooks.
In addition to the letters, Maker had also kept a daily pocket diary, usually writing a sentence or two about the events of the day.
“It was really boring in the beginning,” she said. “But that was the drudgery of war in the beginning.”
But by July 1, 1918, nine months after his arrival in France, Maker’s tone shifted.
“We are about to go into some hard fighting now. I will try to do my bit, as best I can … We move out of here tomorrow for near the front,” he wrote.
Then, five days later: “Today is the worst day I have had yet. They shelled us all day and the fellows around me are getting hurt. But, I guess that God is with me and looking out for me. Am tired and all in.”
On July 20, 2018, he penciled into his pocket diary: “Got gassed this morning. And so, I hiked back and here I am at our old battalion, waiting to go to the hospital. … we came very near seeing the end, I guess.”
Seven days later, Maker wrote to his brother, Kip, just how close he’d come that day when he and a fellow soldier fell asleep in a dugout in the woods after a 30-hour shift:
“We did not hear the shells and a fellow came running in with his mask on and yelled, ‘Gas, Gas.’ Well, Kip, we put on our masks but a little too late because it had gotten us before, while we were asleep. And if that fellow had not yelled when he did, I would not be writing to you now, I guess.”
Maker spent more than a month in a hospital in France; in his diary, he wrote of burns and sore lungs, of endless rain and wounded men and the slow passage of time.
It didn’t take long for Helen to become immersed in the words. Maker wrote of air battles between “flying machines.” He asked for items from home: Stockings and gloves. Cookies and cake. He wrote of an insurance policy he purchased and gave instructions on how it was to be distributed if he didn’t make it home. He wrote of a “Spanish sickness” in the U.S., and wondered if it had been carried there from Europe.
On Oct. 8, 1918, he wrote of arriving in Verdun, the city in northeastern France where he took the key from the North Gate, the worst of the five fronts on which he would fight: “It is some place. Tunnels everywhere. All forts. The town is shelled to pieces. … There is talk of peace. But, I don’t take much stock in it, yet.”
Later that month, on Oct. 26, he confided to his sister in a letter: “I don’t like to talk much about the war, Eva, and I know you must be very restless about me, but don’t worry because I look out for myself. Of course, I have to take a chance. I am in a war and we all surely can’t get through it all OK.”
At last, on Nov. 11, 1918, Maker wrote: “Today is one of the happiest days of my life. The War is off, thank God. And all the boys have gone about half mad with joy. Bands are playing all day and at night all kinds of flares in the sky. The best part of it all is that our Division was in the front lines and we were at Verdun, the greatest place in history.”
It took weeks, but, finally, Helen finished the painstaking task of creating a handwritten hard copy of more than 120 letters.
“It was so touching for me and I don’t even know him. I have this image in my head from watching World War I movies. I could relate those stories to his letters. When you see movies like ‘War Horse’ and ‘1918’ and ‘They Shall Not Grow Old,’ you think it couldn’t have been that bad. But when you read the letters, it was exactly like that,” Helen said. “It became more and more real. I was very possessive of the letters. I didn’t want anything to happen to them. Some days, it was exhausting. You get into it like a book. It’s touching sometimes, funny sometimes. He writes about going into town and having cocoa and jam. Was it really cocoa and jam, or were Cocoa and Jam two girls?”
Maker spent his final Christmas in France in La Bourboule—a miserable day, he wrote home to Eva. After cleaning up for an anticipated visit from President Woodrow Wilson:
“We had to get outside and stand in a field on the side of a road with mud all over our shoes and wait almost four hours for Wilson to come and he came by at 2:45 and never stopped … in the last few days I was never so sick in all my life in the Army.”
After nearly four more months in France, Maker sent a final message home, this time via Western Union Telegram. It was 8:22 p.m. April 18, 1919:
Will be home early tomorrow morning. Raymond.
Epilogue
After the war, Maker went to work for the New England Telephone and Telegraph Co., installing telephones for the next 42 years.
He married and had four children: two sons, Raymond and Donald, and two daughters, Rosalba and Marjorie.
Maker’s oldest son married a woman whose parents came to the U.S. from Germany after WWI. They learned over Thanksgiving dinner in 1950 that Maker and the woman’s father had fought against each other during the Meuse–Argonne Offensive in 1918.
“One aspect of Raymond’s character which I believe is most telling,” Norton wrote, is that he harbored no hard feelings against his son’s new father-in-law. In fact, the elder American and German couple became lifelong friends.
Maker’s daughter Rosalba eventually took possession of the letters and the key, holding onto them until that day in 1992, when she passed them down to her son, Norton.
Finally, in 2018, using Helen’s easy-to-read copy of his grandfather’s words, Norton drafted “Yankee Doughboy,” fulfilling a promise to his mother.
In addition to the letters and pocket diary entries, the book provides a historical account America’s entry into the first World War and the battles that followed. He wrote it surrounded by his grandfather’s things: His helmet, his gas mask, his canteen, his lanyard. A photograph of his grandfather as a young soldier. The .45 pistol Maker had used to kill four German infantrymen.
He dedicated the book to Helen, “with my most grateful appreciation in helping to bring this story of Private First class Raymond Whitney Maker to life.”
Which left only one more piece of unfinished business.
It was never too late to right a wrong, Norton believed. Nearly a century after his grandfather took the key from the North Gate of Verdun, Norton and Helen traveled to France.
They retraced Maker’s steps—from Chateau–Thierry, where the soldier had fallen victim to a gas attack; to Verdun, where he and Helen took a trip into the citadel, a walled fortress inside the city, beneath which stretched a vast underground tunnel system. During World War I, it served as a subterranean city with offices, dormitories, ammunition depots, a chapel, a theater, a switchboard system, a hospital and even a bakery.
On the morning of Nov. 10, 2018, Norton presented the key to the director of the Verdun War Memorial.
Some people had told Norton he ought to sell it.
“The key didn’t belong to me, it belonged to the people of France,” he said. “To return the key, to make that full circle connection”—what could be more valuable than that?
Kristin Davis is a freelance writer in Spotsylvania.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!