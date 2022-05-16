Marker honors Essex academy for Black students

A state historical highway marker for the Rappahannock Industrial Academy will be dedicated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Dunnsville in Essex County.

The public dedication and unveiling ceremony will take place on the former site of the school, across the road from 28882 Tidewater Trail in Dunnsville.

The RI Academy, as it was called, was established by African Americans to provide a high school education for African Americans when no public schools in the area did so. It operated from 1902–48, primarily serving students from Middlesex, Essex and King and Queen counties.

The two large three-story buildings and other structures on the nearly 300-acre campus and working farm are no longer standing. However, there is a solar farm on a portion of the property, all of which is still owned by the Southside Rappahannock Baptist Association.

The school was supported by churches, individuals and the sale of timber and produce, according to the text of the marker. It served boarding students as well as those who attended classes by day and attracted local students as well as those from other parts of Virginia and beyond.

The Rappahannock Industrial Academy marker was sponsored by the Rappahannock Industrial Academy Alumni Association, a group that seeks to document and preserve the academy’s history and offers scholarships for African American high school seniors.

“There were very few public high schools in Virginia for African Americans in the late 19th and early 20th centuries,” said Bessida Cauthorne White, a well-known genealogist and alumni association president. “The RI Academy was one of a number of academies established by Black communities across Virginia to fill this void. The approval of a highway marker for the RI Academy is an important step in our organization’s quest to make sure that the Herculean efforts of our forefathers and foremothers to educate their communities are never forgotten.”

The Board of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, which has the authority to designate new historical markers, approved the marker in June 2021.

The public is invited to join the ceremony in-person or virtually as it will be livestreamed on Facebook on the Rappahannock Industrial Academy Alumni Association page. There is limited roadside parking at the site, but those attending can park at Angel Visit Baptist Church, 29566 Tidewater Trail, Dunnsville, and board a shuttle. Masks are required on the shuttle.

More information is available at RIAcademyAlumni@gmail.com or 804/651-8753.