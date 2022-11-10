New Civil Rights trail to début in Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg City Council on Tuesday got a preview of a new civil rights walking trail that the city hopes to unveil next month.

It’s the latest in a series of steps City Council has taken to more thoroughly tell the story of Fredericksburg’s Black residents.

Council in 2020 approved spending $205,000 on multiple projects focusing on local Black history. In addition to the civil rights trail—and an accompanying oral history project—the city has installed several new historical markers and is working on reinterpreting the site of the slave auction block at the corner of William and Charles streets.

Work on the civil rights trail has taken 2 1/2 years and has been a collaboration between the city and the University of Mary Washington, Victoria Matthews told City Council at a work session Tuesday.

Matthews and Chris Williams, assistant director of UMW’s James Farmer Multicultural Center, worked with UMW history and historic preservation students to identify and research sites of significance to the civil rights movement from 1865 to the present.

Geography students built a GIS story map of the trail, which will be accessible at the city’s website.

In addition, Williams—also a freelance journalist—interviewed eight local residents about their experiences of the civil rights era.

Some of their stories have never before been told publicly, Matthews said. Visitors will be able to read these accounts as they travel the trail and eventually will be able to listen to the archived recordings.

The trail will be in two parts, one downtown and one on and near campus, Matthews said.

The downtown trail, which is 2.6 miles long, will begin at the visitors center, where people can review the Green Book—a guide first published in 1936 that advised Black travelers on safe places to sleep and eat in Jim Crow America.

“Fredericksburg is in the Green Book,” Matthews said.

From there, trailgoers will make stops at places such as Shiloh Baptist Church (Old Site), which was visited by many leaders of the civil rights movement, including W.E.B. Du Bois and Mary McLeod Bethune; Caroline and William streets to learn about lunch counter sit-ins protesting segregation; the former site of the auction block on William and Charles streets; Libertytown, a neighborhood settled by free Blacks and enslaved people; the Barton Street Potter’s Field, which was a burial ground for former slaves and free Blacks until it was cleared in 1920 so the city could build Maury School; and the old Greyhound bus station, where the Freedom Riders made their first stop in 1961.

The UMW portion of the trail, which is 1.9 miles long, will cover desegregation at the university, with stops at the James Farmer statue and the James Farmer Multicultural Center; Shiloh Baptist Cemetery off Monument Avenue below the campus; and the Dorothy Hart Community Center, the 1950 site of the first known civil rights protest in Fredericksburg.

The trail will cover some harrowing subjects, including lynching and other forms of violence. Matthews said an important goal throughout the process of researching for the trail has been to tell the truth about the issues without doing further harm to survivors.

“We knew this could be a triggering project,” she said. “Our goal has been to treat everyone with dignity and build trust with the community.”

The trail will be unveiled in mid-December, along with a new state historic marker about John Washington, an enslaved man who escaped to freedom from Fredericksburg across the Rappahannock River in April of 1862, and later wrote an account of his life.

City Council members on Tuesday all praised the trail and said they are excited for its unveiling.

“We made a pledge to the community that we were going to do this,” Council member Kerry Devine said. “I’m excited about it and about what we can add to it.”

Chuck Frye said he believes the trail will encourage more diverse people to visit Fredericksburg.

“We don’t have folks who want to come here from all walks of life,” he said. “For so long, the slave block was the only destination. I’m just super-hyped.”