FROM THE ARCHIVES: Forty years ago, 75 cyclists from around the world gathered in downtown Fredericksburg for the start of the third leg of the 1983 Tour of America on Sunday, April 10. The racers were preceded by a convoy of motorcycles and followed by an entourage of horn-honking Peugeots. Despite cold, damp weather, the event brought thousands of people to city streets, including cycling enthusiasts, dancers, clowns and other performers. The race ended in Washington, about three hours after the start on Caroline Street.