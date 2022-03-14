RETRO READS: A look back at legislative history in March 1926

The milestones of March, for most people, are St. Patrick’s Day, daylight saving time and possibly March Madness. But it’s also the time of year when the state legislature finishes its two months of legislating. (In odd years, it’s only a month.) It may not sound like quite as much fun as the aforementioned events, but no one can deny the impact it has on our lives.

Looking at any year from the distant past and examining the bills that did—and didn’t—pass yields a wealth of insight. If history is a tapestry, you can see where certain threads from the past are dropped and new ones are woven in that continue to this day.

Having decided, for no particular reason, to examine 1926, it turned out that I had dropped in on the first year of Harry F. Byrd’s tenure as governor. He was only governor for one term, but then proceeded to become Virginia’s longest serving senator (32 years), running the infamous Byrd Organization, which ruled state politics.

The Daily Star reported that—surprise—“Virtually all the measures of major importance that were recommended by Governor Byrd were enacted into law.”

There had long been a debate about how to finance road construction. Byrd was a strong proponent of the pay-as-you-go system, and in 1926, the General Assembly obliged and amended the constitution so voters would have to approve each proposed state bond issue for highways. (The result over the next few years was that rural areas still had terrible roads, but when the Depression hit, Virginia was in a better financial position than most states.)

Speaking of automobiles, the state speed limit was raised from 30 to 35 mph. Automobile licenses could now be obtained at branch offices established by the state motor vehicle commissioner. Cars would now be taxed by weight instead of horsepower, and the gasoline tax was set a 4½ cents per gallon (this would be 69 cents today; the current rate is about 26 cents).

Byrd wanted to streamline and simplify government (in addition to controlling it) and to that end, many state level offices were abolished, including land assessors, the state livestock sanitary board, and the inspector of weights and measures.

The state constitution was changed so that the governor would, beginning in 1930, appoint the state treasurer, secretary, superintendent of public instruction and commissioner of agriculture, a practice that continues to this day. Prior to that, these offices had been elected by the people.

Other interesting laws that were passed: a tax of $1 was placed on every pistol, with the revenue going to support a hospital for handicapped children. A memorial in the rotunda of the state capitol to Lila Meade Valentine, a leading women’s suffragist, was approved, despite the fact that Virginia would not actually ratify the 19th Amendment until 1952.

An old anti-dueling oath was abolished. These oaths were required for anyone holding public office. No floodgates to dueling were reopened, however, so perhaps the law was no longer necessary. A state home for the poor was established, thereby ending most county poor farms. There was also to be a “state farm for defective misdemeanants.” Not at all a surprise, there was new legislation to provide for “the separation of races in public halls.” (Byrd later led the “massive resistance” movement against integration in the 1950s and 60s.)

Bills defeated that year include abolishing capital punishment in murder cases, raising the speed limit to 40 mph, allowing the people to elect school division superintendents, legitimizing chiropractic care, providing compulsory education for children between ages 7 and 16, abolishing firecrackers, and many more, the ins and outs of which would take much research and many words to explain.

So, what was going in local civic news? Several people and car dealerships were hauled into court for violating parking laws. At that time, you couldn’t leave your car on the street for more than 24 hours at a time. The main concern was actually with people leaving out-of-commission cars on the street.

Fredericksburg was among other areas that were clamoring for the George Washington Memorial Road to be built from D.C. through Fredericksburg to Washington’s birthplace at Pope’s Creek. The plan was to pay for it through public fundraising. It was to be part of Washington’s 200th birthday celebration in 1932, and of course, was not built, though the proposal did evolve into the present 25-mile-long G.W. Parkway managed by the National Park Service.

But of all the items in the paper around this time, the one most startlingly relevant was probably the piece on the importance of building a well-developed set of abdominal muscles, complete with six exercises for your six-pack. No gym membership required.

Wendy Migdal is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.