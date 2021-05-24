Retro Reads: In Caroline County, families moved out so Army could move in

On May 28, 1941, headlines report that the Nazis have gained the upper hand on the island of Crete in Greece and are closing in on the Suez Canal. Britain has met in open combat with France, which is collaborating with Germany.

And this is the scene in Virginia’s Caroline County:

“One passes fields of waving grain, blooming orchards, corn that is just above the surface of the sun-baked earth, newly clipped lawns, and fully expects to see people at work in the fields or sitting on the huge porches of the stately homes that were built by their forefathers years ago, but there is not a human being to be seen, not even a cow nor a dog,” The Free Lance–Star reported at the time.

The Army was scheduled to move in in four days to occupy part of the 70,000 acres of prime farmland the government had just acquired for the purpose of creating a training ground, soon to be named Fort A.P. Hill. More than half of the families in the section north of U.S. 301 had already moved, with 200 more planning to leave in the next few days. There were about 50–100 families, though, who had not found a place to live and would move into prefabricated units near Milford or Corbin. The materials for these homes had yet to arrive.