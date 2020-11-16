Retro Reads: November 1930 was no picnic, either

If you feel, like the sign in front of the Irish Eyes shop says, that “2020” is the new horror novel by Stephen King, let’s travel back to another time when people must have felt like the world was conspiring against them: November 1930.
The Free Lance–Star announced that, for the first time that anyone could remember, a breadline would be established in this area. Its beneficiaries were not locals, but the “great army of wanderers” passing through Fredericksburg as they traveled up and down the East Coast looking for work. They were not “bums” or “inveterate idlers,” the paper emphasized, but men who had been recently employed as artisans, craftsmen, clerks and other professionals.
The Salvation Army on Main Street was filled to capacity every night, and about 15 additional unemployed men were put up each night in the old police headquarters behind the fire station. When local citizens heard that the men received only a concrete floor and newspapers to sleep on, they organized to provide a breakfast of hot coffee and rolls each morning. The men ironically referred to their lodgings as “the City Hotel” and huddled around the stove “swapping yarns” before leaving for another day of searching for work.
Hitchhikers on roads were a common sight, and at least several of them met their deaths in automobile accidents. The Free Lance-Star noted that in the past 23 days, 11 deaths had occurred, and most were people passing through.
Though this area was not suffering the effects of the Great Depression like the industrialized cities of the North, donations to both the Salvation Army and the Red Cross were far below the previous year’s totals, at a time when far more demands on resources were being made. Capt. Edward Laity of the Salvation Army was donating most of his salary to meet the shortfall, but said the organization would not be able to continue its work without more funds.
The Red Cross was reorganizing its Spotsylvania chapter after it had disbanded at the end of the world war. Spotsylvania County faced dire conditions: a severe, months-long drought had left farmers without feed or money to buy it, and they would be “pressed to buy basic necessities” for their families in what was predicted to be the worst winter in many years. The paper also reported that farm families in the more mountainous regions of the state, though faring even worse, had resolved “not to give up their children.”
On the plus side, Spotsylvania was about to be electrified, literally. The first power line, to be built at a cost of $29,000, would run 13.5 miles from the city, following Jefferson Davis Highway to Four Mile Fork and then following the concrete highway to the courthouse.
And the Virginia Electric and Power Co.’s plant in the city was finally able to run again, after the drought that began in May reduced the river flow to such low levels that generation of electricity had ceased entirely since June. A bit of rain had fallen—not enough to make up the 15-inch deficit that existed, but enough to run the plant for a 12-hour shift.
It must have seemed like biblical plagues were striking when, in the middle of November, city residents were faced with a sudden reawakening of ants, flies and snails, which were “enticed from their winter quarters by a sudden revival of summer.” Even insects, which may not have gotten enough to eat over the summer, had been struck by the economic depression. “To leave a piece of food uncovered means its certain destruction by the marauders,” warned the paper.
Another item of note was that the City Council tried to give the Free Bridge at the foot of Commerce Street (that’s the Chatham Bridge at the foot of William Street) to the State Highway Commission, saying that only a small part of it was actually in the city, but the city was paying to maintain it. It doesn’t appear that this occurred at that time, but plans for upcoming road construction announced that the route of Kings Highway would be altered to run from the end of the Free Bridge past the Washington Boyhood Home, its current course.
People could escape to the Colonial and Leader theaters to see such stars as Joan Crawford and Ginger Rogers, as Hollywood was just entering its Golden Age.
The paper also announced that a film crew would be in the city to make “What’s What and Who’s Who of Fredericksburg,” complete with a Hollywood screen test to find who was best suited to fill in parts in short story set here in Fredericksburg. The crew caught the game between Fredericksburg High and Benedictine College of Richmond, a children’s dog race, and other points of historical interest.
This leads one to wonder—along with the silent film from 1923, “The Steadfast Heart,” is there another movie about Fredericksburg gathering dust in a vault somewhere?
Wendy Migdal is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.
