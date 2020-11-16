Retro Reads: November 1930 was no picnic, either

Though this area was not suffering the effects of the Great Depression like the industrialized cities of the North, donations to both the Salvation Army and the Red Cross were far below the previous year’s totals, at a time when far more demands on resources were being made. Capt. Edward Laity of the Salvation Army was donating most of his salary to meet the shortfall, but said the organization would not be able to continue its work without more funds.

The Red Cross was reorganizing its Spotsylvania chapter after it had disbanded at the end of the world war. Spotsylvania County faced dire conditions: a severe, months-long drought had left farmers without feed or money to buy it, and they would be “pressed to buy basic necessities” for their families in what was predicted to be the worst winter in many years. The paper also reported that farm families in the more mountainous regions of the state, though faring even worse, had resolved “not to give up their children.”

On the plus side, Spotsylvania was about to be electrified, literally. The first power line, to be built at a cost of $29,000, would run 13.5 miles from the city, following Jefferson Davis Highway to Four Mile Fork and then following the concrete highway to the courthouse.