Retro Reads: Women's pages offered fascinating look at mid-century life

A long-forgotten feature of newspapers past is The Women’s Page, which ran in The Free Lance–Star from 1926–53. Most newspapers had one, and some started years earlier and ended years later. Perusing the pages provides interesting details about midcentury life, and raises even more questions: Why were the pages started and ended when they were? What caused certain standard features to be added and dropped? And what was the deal with all the gelatin-based food, anyway?

Beginning only on Saturdays, it expanded to a daily feature by the 1930s. One mainstay of the page was the society news—who was entertaining out-of-town guests, whose child was home from college, who just returned from visiting family in Port Royal, who was in the hospital. Interestingly, these items had always appeared in the paper, in the past with the title “Newsy Nuggets,” subtitle “Many Minor Matters Merely Mentioned,” sub-subtitle “Live Little Locals.” The society news continued after the women’s page disappeared, as did several other features.