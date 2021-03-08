Retro Reads: Women's pages offered fascinating look at mid-century life

A long-forgotten feature of newspapers past is The Women’s Page, which ran in The Free Lance–Star from 1926–53. Most newspapers had one, and some started years earlier and ended years later. Perusing the pages provides interesting details about midcentury life, and raises even more questions: Why were the pages started and ended when they were? What caused certain standard features to be added and dropped? And what was the deal with all the gelatin-based food, anyway?
Beginning only on Saturdays, it expanded to a daily feature by the 1930s. One mainstay of the page was the society news—who was entertaining out-of-town guests, whose child was home from college, who just returned from visiting family in Port Royal, who was in the hospital. Interestingly, these items had always appeared in the paper, in the past with the title “Newsy Nuggets,” subtitle “Many Minor Matters Merely Mentioned,” sub-subtitle “Live Little Locals.” The society news continued after the women’s page disappeared, as did several other features.
Food was in a single, half-column called Menus of the Day. For years, this was a short column written by Associated Press writer Mrs. Alexander George (alas, we don’t learn her first name) and gave suggestions to the busy housewife for a tasty full day of menus, or at least an entire meal consisting of quite a few components. For example, in a March 1932 meal, she recommended baked beans, Boston brown bread, buttered spinach, chili sauce, vinegar, head lettuce, salad dressing, prune gelatin dessert, custard sauce and coffee. Recipes followed for the baked beans, Boston brown bread, prune gelatin dessert and custard sauce. (It reminds one of the Elizabeth Lane character from the movie “Christmas in Connecticut.”) And yes, a lot of the recipes called for cooking in fat. One recipe even gave instructions to cook the pineapples for a dessert in fat.
If the food wasn’t to die for, the fashions certainly were. Along with Menus of the Day, there were Modes of the Moment, a daily feature that contained a line drawing of the latest designer dress, perhaps including hat and outerwear, along with a detailed description. Everything was always fitted, smart, extensively trimmed and suitable for a specific time of day. In addition, Barbara Bell patterns offered readers the option of sending away to New York for a pattern that accompanied a drawing, for 15 cents in coins wrapped securely in paper.
Fashion and food were anchor items, but others came and went. In the late 1920s, a cartoon strip called “Etta Kett” (meant to sound like etiquette) was a regular at the bottom of the page. Etta was a young flapper who spent a lot of time going to parties and even more time thinking about men. She seemed to play the field, giving one suitor the slip to pursue another. Etta soon sashayed over to the comics page when that expanded, changing hair and clothing styles until the strip ended in 1974.
The page did contain news items thought to be of interest to women, such as those relating to schools, fundraisers, and brief mentions of women in the nation and the world who had accomplished something notable, like swimming across the English Channel or piloting a plane somewhere.
In the ’30s, the students at the State Teachers College contributed updates on college news. A poem, sometimes by a well-known poet and usually very sentimental, took up residence at the top of the page. Talks to Parents offered advice on a range of issues from stuttering to crying over injuries.
During World War II, the page was filled with war-related events—Red Cross fundraisers; news stories about overcrowding and lack of supplies in local hospitals; and the Service Notes, which detailed news that locals received of awards won, training completed and deployments of family members in the armed forces. Modes of the Moment eventually disappeared and Menus of the Day appeared only rarely, as people were buying much fewer clothes and less food was available. Barclay on Bridge and more news stories took their places.
After the war, the page continued, but with reduced content. About 75 percent of the page was devoted to advertising, and it was dropped altogether in 1953. Though women’s pages in newspapers have been rightly criticized for focusing on stereotypical housewifely activities, they do give an interesting glimpse into the past. I may try a few recipes—cherry fritters sound interesting—and report back to you.
Wendy Migdal is a freelance writer in Fredericksburg.