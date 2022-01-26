UMW students work with local Native American tribes to create heritage trail in King George

“Working with the tribes and making sure they liked [our work] and seeing that they did like it was really phenomenal,” Molloy said.

Molloy and Wruck are now interning with Minor to bring the trail project to fruition—having the actual signs made and placing them in the landscape.

There will be seven signs on the trail, which will circumnavigate the county by following the Potomac and Rappahannock rivers. Minor said he hopes the signs will be installed this summer, pending cooperation from private landowners and local and state government.

McMillan said that the King George trail will be “if not the first, then one of the first Native American heritage trails in Virginia.”

“And one of the few for which there is clear communication with the tribes,” she said.

Minnie Lightner, administrative assistant for the Patawomeck tribe, said the trail is coming at the right time, as the tribe is also preparing to open a museum and replica Patawomeck village on its property in Stafford this summer.