UMW's Christopher Williams, carrying on the legacy of James Farmer

“Our job here is to continue the legacy of Dr. Farmer’s work but also to teach incoming students and colleagues about who this great man was and what he sacrificed and what he contributed to the betterment of American society,” Williams said.

Williams also draws from Farmer’s legacy to help him navigate through the current political climate, in which issues of social justice and systemic racism have again risen to the surface.

He said he recently came upon a video of Farmer speaking in New York City following the killing of a young Black man by the police in 1964.

“[Farmer] was speaking about justice for the young man, and how much we need to still be on the front foot of getting justice for everyone, but more so that young man,” Williams said. “And he would be saying those same things today. As sad as it sounds, it speaks to the regression that we’ve had, and how we need to continue to move forward and honestly tell the truth about the history of the country.”

Williams said Farmer always challenged people by speaking the truth.

“It’s uncomfortable, but that’s how you have to deal with the truth,” he said. “That’s the only way we heal these wounds that we carry. We have to deal with truth of what caused the wound in the first place. If you don’t address the wound and the harm that it has caused, there’s always going to be a wound. Until you treat it properly, it’s always a festering issue.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.