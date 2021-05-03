Hitt family was key to historic Culpeper bridge’s rescue

“Mr. Hitt was interested in the bridge because of his personal experience with its landscape,” PEC President Chris Miller said. “It demonstrates that the motivations for people to be interested in conversation can be quite varied.”

For Hitt and his wife, the Waterloo Bridge was a link to family history and to their memories of driving over the bridge in the early days of their relationship, Miller said.

Russell Hitt’s father grew up near the village of Waterloo along the Rappahannock, on land owned by his family since 1802. His great-great-grandfather, Albert Hilleary Hitt, traveled down the bridge road to take his grain to be ground at the mill at the river.

“It’s a long family tradition,” Hitt told the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors in 2016. “I miss going up and down the road and across the bridge and hearing the tires rumble on the boards. It was kinda nice. Don’t have many of those today.”

Previously renovated in 1919, the bridge was named in 2014 to Preservation Virginia’s roster of “Most Endangered Historical Sites.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}