Holiday amusements light up the night

There are plenty of excellent ways to commemorate the holidays in the area, but you’d be hard-pressed to find better celebrations than at some of our local theme parks. At both Kings Dominion WinterFest and Busch Gardens Christmas Town, it’s easy to get into the Christmas spirit with tons of events, shows, treats, and lights that have transformed these parks into winter wonderlands.

Before entering Kings Dominion, it’s easy to feel festive, as the Eiffel Tower has been turned into a 300-foot-tall Christmas tree, complete with colored lights that are constantly changing. WinterFest’s “tree” looms over the park’s fountain on International Street, which has been converted into a giant ice skating rink, and the night begins with a tree lighting ceremony, featuring Snoopy and the Kings Dominion Holiday Singers.

Guests can then walk down Artisan Alley, with shops from local businesses offering plenty of ideas for Christmas presents. Tinsel Town and Jack’s Frost Zone are perfect for photo opportunities with the family, although with the entire park decked out in lights and decorations, everywhere is a great place to make a new holiday memory. Many of the rides are still open at Kings Dominion, but one of the standouts is the Blue Ridge Tollway, which has been converted to the 12 Days of Christmas, as riders listen to this holiday classic while driving by illuminated images of the various gifts mentioned in the song.

There’s also a plethora of unique experiences for this time of year, including a WinterFest Wonderland Parade, which goes throughout the park every night, and includes a visit from Santa Claus. Guests can choose to sit and relax in Jack Frost’s Igloo Village under the Eiffel Tower, which offers food and drinks and a cozy fireplace, or take a carriage ride around the park. There’s even a petting zoo, where guests can pet and feed all sorts of barnyard animals in front of the nativity.

Visitors could even fill their entire evening with music if they wanted, as WinterFest is packed with holiday music of all types. WinterFest’s newest band, The Kris Kringles, are a barbershop quartet that sings favorites at International Street. The event also includes the brass quintet of The Humbugs, the 1950s throwback trio The MistleTones, and Jingle Jazz, amongst many others. There’s even an abundance of shows to watch, like the “Cool Yule Christmas,” the “Holly Jolly Trolley,” and “Tinker’s Toy Factory” at the Kings Dominion Theatre.

There’s no shortage of holiday treats at WinterFest, as all the restaurants at the park have holiday theming, and special foods specifically for the event. Guests can get a classic holiday meal with turkey or ham and traditional sides at the Classic Christmas Café, or snack on gingerbread funnel cakes, fried cinnamon pull-apart bread, and gigantic peppermint ice cream sandwiches. There’s Christmas cookies, Christmas cake, stuffed cupcakes, specialty hot chocolate, and a few adult takes on holiday drinks, like the Spiked North Pole S’mores Hot Cocoa, or the Yuletide Spiked Eggnog.

But of course, the holidays are primarily for the kids, and there’s a ridiculous amount of things for them to do at WinterFest. Naturally, Charlie Brown’s Christmas Town is full of rides that have been themed for the holiday, and features the show “A Peanuts Guide to Christmas.” Visitors can explore Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tree Lot, or make a greeting card or ornament at Sally’s Christmas Crafts. Throughout the park, kids can also get their picture with Santa, make Christmas cookies with Mrs. Claus in her kitchen, or write a letter to Santa at the North Pole.

Williamsburg’s Busch Gardens always brings plenty of holiday cheer, and this year’s Christmas Town is no exception, as the park is covered with more than 10 million lights—and that seems like an undercount. The centerpiece of this lighting spectacular is Christmas Town’s 50-foot Christmas tree and light show, “O’ Tannenbaum,” outside Oktoberfest’s Festhaus. Of course, a great way to see all the park’s lights is while riding one of Busch Gardens’ many roller coasters, like the new 180-foot-tall Pantheon; Finnegan’s Flyer, with its back-and-forth swing; or Verbolten, with its drop illuminated by Christmas lights on the water. But one of the best ways to see the best of Christmas Town’s lights is on the Christmas Town Express, a train ride that showcases some of the most gorgeous light displays at the park.

Christmas Town features a number of musical shows throughout the park. “Up on the Haustop” is a perfect way to hear some Christmas classics while dining at Das Festhaus, or you can go see “Unto Us,” about the first Christmas in an open-air theater. There’s impressive Irish dancing with “Celtic Fyre: A Christmas Celebration,” a Dickensian musical with “Scrooge No More!,” and the ice-skating show, “’Twas That Night.”

If all those rides and shows get you hungry, the Festhaus offers a German Christmas dinner, while new this year is Santa’s Fireside Feast, an all-you-can-eat meal that takes place while Santa tells you a story complete with Mrs. Claus and elves. Naturally, Busch Gardens also has seasonal beers and beverages, as well as holiday treats and specialty cocoas. The park also has quite a few places to go Christmas shopping, like the Mistletoe Marketplace at Oktoberfest, Rudolph’s Shop in Germany, and England’s Christmas Town Shoppe.

Christmas Town also has plenty of rides still open for the whole family, and tons of events for kids. Guests can visit the big man at Santa’s North Pole Workshop, and new this year is the opportunity to get a photo with Father Christmas in the park’s England section. Also new is a holiday scavenger hunt that teaches about the traditions of various countries around the world. And in addition to meeting Santa, kids can meet Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Clarice, Frosty the Snowman, and Gingy the Gingerbread Man. Last but not least, at the Sesame Street Forest of Fun, kids can see the show “Elmo’s Christmas Wish,” which brings Cookie Monster, Grover, Rosita, and Zoe together for this interactive show with singing and dancing.

Both Kings Dominion’s WinterFest and Busch Garden’s Christmas Town are delightful holiday experiences that turn some of the area’s best theme parks into true winter wonderlands. Whether you’re going to these holiday events for the first time, or heading to the parks as part of a yearly tradition, there’s plenty to do for all ages, and its impossible to leave these parks without feeling full of Christmas cheer.