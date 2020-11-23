Holiday baskets arrive for Stafford residents, ahead of Thanksgiving

Deputy Sgt. Carol Burgess of the Crime Prevention and Community Engagement Unit said the nature of her team’s work helps identify families who need additional assistance, both during the holidays and throughout the year.

A former school resources officer, Burgess said she also works closely with Stafford County Public Schools to help identify other struggling families.

“There are a lot of families that need help; they miss out on social services, or they miss out on other programs,” said Burgess. “Through neighborhood watch, just being out in the community, being in this position, it gives us an opportunity to identify those families who are in need.”

Baskets were assembled at G3’s headquarters in North Stafford Monday morning, then loaded into the bed of a Sheriff’s Office truck for distribution to two area mobile home parks. Shores said his organization gathered all of the money needed to purchase the food through donations within the first 24 hours of posting the community notification.

“That was exciting for us to see. It was very uplifting,” Shores said. “It’s certainly been a negative year, but it’s encouraging that there’s still in this community, a huge, huge feeling of generosity.”