HOLIDAY >> Christmas tree lighting at Hurkamp Park


A boy admires the Fredericksburg Christmas tree after it was lit by Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and Santa Claus at Hurkamp Park downtown on Saturday. A crowd gathered to take in the holiday cheer at the event, which was held by Fredericksburg Economic Development and Tourism and Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events. The festivities included Christmas carol singing, holiday crafts, live music and a visit from Santa.

