A boy admires the Fredericksburg Christmas tree after it was lit by Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and Santa Claus at Hurkamp Park downtown on Saturday. A crowd gathered to take in the holiday cheer at the event, which was held by Fredericksburg Economic Development and Tourism and Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation and Events. The festivities included Christmas carol singing, holiday crafts, live music and a visit from Santa.
HOLIDAY >> Christmas tree lighting at Hurkamp Park
Related to this story
Most Popular
A fight that broke out at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg on Tuesday caused the building to close and school to be held asynchronou…
The former executive director of a local youth services program was ordered Tuesday to serve 37 years in prison.
Hundreds of Spotsylvania County parents, students, teachers and librarians attended Monday's special School Board meeting to speak passionatel…
A woman who fired multiple shots toward a wedding reception earlier this year was ordered Friday to serve eight months in jail after pleading …
Spotsylvania County schools will not remove “sexually explicit” books from library shelves or conduct a full audit of library holdings—but som…
The Spotsylvania School Board’s vote on Monday to initiate the removal of “sexually explicit” books from its libraries was unconstitutional, a…
Eight students have been charged as a result of the fight that broke out Tuesday at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg, the city Polic…
A 66-year-old pedestrian was killed Friday when a motorist backed into her in a Stafford County parking lot and pinned her against a parked ve…
Two pedestrians—a Spotsylvania County woman and a man from Quebec—died in separate incidents this week in Stafford County.
A Spotsylvania County man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident in Rockbridge County, police said.