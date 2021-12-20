Holiday Displays winner follows in father's footsteps

Logan Hartman didn’t need a lot of extra motivation to put Christmas lights on the house he and wife Jen owned years ago at Lake Land’Or in Caroline County.

But when Jen’s parents separated and she was having a tough Christmas, she made it clear that it would help to have something cheery in the yard.

“So we got some strings of lights and I think one blow-up,” said Logan. “But really, I already had that desire to decorate in my blood because growing up, my dad had an amazing display in our yard, and each year I helped put it all up.”

That history makes it especially fun to share the news that in this 31st year of the Grand Holiday Displays contest, the Hartmans—who now live at 8002 Sourwood Court, off Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania County—are this year’s winners.

Taking the prize named after the late Rochelle Gardner makes Logan Hartman the first second-generation winner. His father, George, had an amazing display for years at his home in the Stafford Lakes neighborhood, but has since moved out of the area.