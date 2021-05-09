HONORING NURSES: Brandy Stepaniak uses skills in nursing, IT to lead MWH vaccine clinic

During local meetings or press conferences with the governor, the vaccination clinic at the Fick Conference Center in Fredericksburg has been called as efficient as a Chick-Fil-A drive-thru.
One reason for its success may be the nurse who volunteered to help in the early going, then quickly became its manager. That’s Brandy Stepaniak, and she’s well-versed in nursing informatics, a field that combines the clinical side of treating patients with the information technology aspect of computer science.
The skill set means Stepaniak can vaccinate people who come to the clinic on the campus of Mary Washington Hospital or help co-workers with a computer glitch. She regularly does both—and more, said Jill Wolf, a fellow nurse who wanted to see Stepaniak’s efforts recognized.
“Brandy is a great manager in that she jumps right in and helps,” said Wolf, who volunteers in the clinic because of the fast-paced and friendly atmosphere. “I have seen her register patients, vaccinate, check out. Even on a cold day in February, I saw her out working in the parking lot helping get people in the queue to come in.”
Stepaniak has been an integral part of the clinic’s success, said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer of Mary Washington Healthcare. “When I’ve been in there volunteering, it seems that she’s in five different places simultaneously. She’s just been fantastic,”he said.
The clinic opened on a Tuesday in January after a small group gathered the Friday before to hash out details. It has expanded to six days a week, 13.5 hours a day, staffed by volunteers from all sectors of the hospital, as well as the community. The clinic started with an initial goal of 1,200 doses per day and by mid-April had doubled that.
Stepaniak, 39, is humbled, both by the work around her and the chance to be part of it. She grew up in King George County and became the first in her immediate family to graduate from high school and college. She regularly mulls over clinic operations, even when she’s not there.
“I think, wow, look at what we’ve done as a team, as a community, as a health care group,” she said. “I’m proud that I can go home and not have to worry about the clinic because it’s so well run and so self-efficient. So many people come in and they own it.
“Every volunteer that we have just loves it. They say, ‘This is our baby, too,’ and they just love being here. They make it their own.”
Before COVID-19, Stepaniak primarily dealt with electronic health records—patient information stored in a digital format. She had worked at other locations and as a contractor for MWHC until she joined Mary Washington Hospital as a full-time employee in March 2020.
Always a fan of projects, she took on her first soon after the pandemic hit and patients were reluctant to visit doctors. Stepaniak and two others developed a system so the more than 30 practices affiliated with MWHC could offer telemedicine, or virtual visits.
She helped in other areas until December, when MWHC began vaccinating staff against the virus. When the effort expanded to the public, she noticed more help was needed in the clinic.
“I kind of offered, ‘Hey, I can come in and help with the mornings,’ ” Stepaniak said, and the next thing she knew, she was asked to be interim manager.
She credits the team for the smooth operations—for an efficient system that starts when vehicles enter the parking lot of the Fick center and continues as people are quickly ushered through various stations for temperature and identification checks, registration and the vaccination itself. Often, people are in and out in less than 20 minutes, which includes a brief observation period.
Stepaniak incorporates ideas and suggestions from others on how to improve the process. Some volunteers said they had messy writing and couldn’t neatly note information on patient vaccination cards. They asked if preprinted labels could be used, and Stepaniak put a system in place to do just that.
Her longtime friend, Heather Roche, called her an amazing person and nurse, a mother of three and a professional with “a strong desire to do the right thing by the patient or end user.”
“Brandy has a big heart for her community,” Roche said. “She’s usually the first person to say, ‘How can I help?’ ”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425