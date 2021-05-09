HONORING NURSES: Brandy Stepaniak uses skills in nursing, IT to lead MWH vaccine clinic

The clinic opened on a Tuesday in January after a small group gathered the Friday before to hash out details. It has expanded to six days a week, 13.5 hours a day, staffed by volunteers from all sectors of the hospital, as well as the community. The clinic started with an initial goal of 1,200 doses per day and by mid-April had doubled that.

Stepaniak, 39, is humbled, both by the work around her and the chance to be part of it. She grew up in King George County and became the first in her immediate family to graduate from high school and college. She regularly mulls over clinic operations, even when she’s not there.

“I think, wow, look at what we’ve done as a team, as a community, as a health care group,” she said. “I’m proud that I can go home and not have to worry about the clinic because it’s so well run and so self-efficient. So many people come in and they own it.

“Every volunteer that we have just loves it. They say, ‘This is our baby, too,’ and they just love being here. They make it their own.”

Before COVID-19, Stepaniak primarily dealt with electronic health records—patient information stored in a digital format. She had worked at other locations and as a contractor for MWHC until she joined Mary Washington Hospital as a full-time employee in March 2020.