HONORING NURSES: Caring for patients amid pandemic made Dana Lawson 'want to keep going'

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Dana Lawson had been questioning whether she really wanted to be a nurse.
She had been so inspired by the support she received from the Mary Washington Hospital nurse who cared for her during the birth of her daughter in 2015 that she applied for nursing school right there in her hospital room.
“I just thought it would be really cool to be that source of support for someone else going through that,” said Lawson, 27.
But after graduating from nursing programs at Germanna Community College and the University of Mary Washington, and a little over a year into working as a medical and surgical nurse at Stafford Hospital, Lawson felt bogged down by administrative duties that took time away from the care she wanted to provide.
Then last year, the pandemic struck. When the hospital decided to dedicate the fourth floor to COVID patients only, Lawson was one of the first nurses to volunteer to work there—and the work she did reminded her why she chose the profession.
“During COVID, I had a switch in my brain to start focusing more on the patients and being there for them, and not so much our daily duties as nurses—all the documenting and tedious things we have to do during the shift,” she said. “That helped me remember that the whole point is taking care of people.”
Lawson said there was a lot of fear among nurses in the chaotic early days of the pandemic.
“I’m not normally one to get scared, but I felt like from how the doctors discussed it, they were scared, and that made me think, wow, what is this? This is new, ” she recalled. “No one really knew what to do and information was always changing.”
Even though she was scared, Lawson agreed to work on the COVID-19 floor last spring because she knew it would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. For four months, she spent every 12-hour shift on that floor.
During the worst surges, there could be close to 30 COVID patients on that floor, approaching capacity, Lawson said.
She wasn’t used to caring for critically ill patients, so she was working harder and learning more than ever before—including how to trust her own skills and instincts.
Housekeeping and dietary staff, as well as many nurse’s aides, were not going into the rooms of COVID-19 patients because of safety concerns.
“We were everything for these people,” Lawson said. “We would change their linens, bring in their food, clean their rooms, take their trays out, in addition to treating them. They were very scared. Really, a lot of it was just being there listening to their concerns.”
She saw that many patients were worrying about staying in touch with their families in addition to fighting their own illnesses, so she tried to take that burden away.
“Getting the family involved was what I liked to do to reassure [my patients],” Lawson said. “So I would call the family and then the family could let [the patient] relax and try to heal.”
She was also often the only person in the room when a patient died. Trying to help them pass over while veiled in alienating layers of PPE was “the hardest part” of the pandemic for her.
“It’s just you, and not only just you, but just you with all this stuff on,” Lawson said. “There were days when it was more than one [death] in a day. Just one in a day is hard, but for a while, it was a lot. There was a big toll on the floor.”
She got to see patients recover, too, and getting to meet them without all her PPE on were high points of the year for her.
“I remember taking care of a guy that was positive for a while on the floor, then he tested negative and moved back into the regular patient population,” Lawson said. “I got to meet him without all my stuff on and it was really cool, him being like, ‘It’s you! I can see your hair! And your face!’ That stuck with me.”
Lawson said she started writing down patient experiences in a diary, so she will always be able to look back and remember the people she cared for and the stories she heard during the pandemic.
“It makes me want to keep going,” she said. “I love my patients. The best thing I get to do is meet people and take care of them on their worst days and make them feel better to go home to their families.”
