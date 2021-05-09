HONORING NURSES: Caring for patients amid pandemic made Dana Lawson 'want to keep going'

She saw that many patients were worrying about staying in touch with their families in addition to fighting their own illnesses, so she tried to take that burden away.

“Getting the family involved was what I liked to do to reassure [my patients],” Lawson said. “So I would call the family and then the family could let [the patient] relax and try to heal.”

She was also often the only person in the room when a patient died. Trying to help them pass over while veiled in alienating layers of PPE was “the hardest part” of the pandemic for her.

“It’s just you, and not only just you, but just you with all this stuff on,” Lawson said. “There were days when it was more than one [death] in a day. Just one in a day is hard, but for a while, it was a lot. There was a big toll on the floor.”

She got to see patients recover, too, and getting to meet them without all her PPE on were high points of the year for her.

“I remember taking care of a guy that was positive for a while on the floor, then he tested negative and moved back into the regular patient population,” Lawson said. “I got to meet him without all my stuff on and it was really cool, him being like, ‘It’s you! I can see your hair! And your face!’ That stuck with me.”