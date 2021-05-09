HONORING NURSES: EVCC instructor Karly Silkensen 'fell in love' with nursing on Day 1

Karly Silkensen initially studied nursing on a lark. After graduating high school, she saw an advertisement from a local hospital offering on-the-job training for nursing assistants. Still unsure of what she wanted to do professionally, she gave it a go.

That decision, she now recalls, changed her life.

“My first day on the unit I was assigned, I fell in love,” Silkensen said of the start of so much time to come to be spent in health care settings. “I wanted to learn more, to do more and to make a difference in those that were sick. So off to nursing school I went.”

Silkensen studied the finer points of nursing at Spotsylvania Vocational Center and Virginia Commonwealth University. In addition to learning how to bind a wound, administer treatment and think on her feet in clinical settings, Silkensen found that she had an innate, inner connection with patients.

“Even if it was just a hand to hold or an ear to listen,” she said, “it is a true honor to be able to mend the sick and witness them get better—or even ease their pain and suffering so that they can pass on peacefully.”

Silkensen also wished to pass on the knowledge she’d attained to others coming up through nursing programs—to “give back,” as she put it.