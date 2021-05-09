HONORING NURSES: EVCC instructor Karly Silkensen 'fell in love' with nursing on Day 1

Karly Silkensen initially studied nursing on a lark. After graduating high school, she saw an advertisement from a local hospital offering on-the-job training for nursing assistants. Still unsure of what she wanted to do professionally, she gave it a go.
That decision, she now recalls, changed her life.
“My first day on the unit I was assigned, I fell in love,” Silkensen said of the start of so much time to come to be spent in health care settings. “I wanted to learn more, to do more and to make a difference in those that were sick. So off to nursing school I went.”
Silkensen studied the finer points of nursing at Spotsylvania Vocational Center and Virginia Commonwealth University. In addition to learning how to bind a wound, administer treatment and think on her feet in clinical settings, Silkensen found that she had an innate, inner connection with patients.
“Even if it was just a hand to hold or an ear to listen,” she said, “it is a true honor to be able to mend the sick and witness them get better—or even ease their pain and suffering so that they can pass on peacefully.”
Silkensen also wished to pass on the knowledge she’d attained to others coming up through nursing programs—to “give back,” as she put it.
Accordingly, she teaches at Eastern Virginia Career College to guide the next generation of health care workers. It’s a very needed endeavor, as one estimate from Nightingale College posits that by 2030, there will be a nursing shortage of 200,000 professionals as those currently working start to retire.
“Being able to see students light up with excitement when they understand a concept or have successfully completed a skill is truly rewarding,” Silkensen said of teaching. “I am so fortunate to be doing two things that I love: being a nurse and teaching new nurses.”
Silkensen touches a lot of lives in her work as a nurse and an instructor, which may explain why she was selected by the voting public to be honored in The Free Lance–Star’s salute to nurses.
For the past year, Silkensen has had to do most of her instruction remotely, while making sure that her two teenage daughters also keep up with their own schoolwork.
According to her colleague Patty McClelland, who nominated Silkensen for recognition, the nursing instructor hasn’t let the coronavirus pandemic come between her and those fertile young minds.
“Not only does Karly share her expertise with her students, but also her fellow nurses at VCU,” McClelland wrote in her nomination.
“Teaching virtually, via Zoom, [is] a challenge, especially with nursing students,” Silkensen said, adding that so many necessary skills require hands-on training.
Plus, she misses interacting with her charges in person.
“I am an extremely outgoing ‘people person’ [so] it [has been] a struggle to provide the personal attention deserved to each student,” she said. “I had to ensure that our future nurses were well prepared while providing new and innovative ways to get information across.”
Things have certainly changed in her clinical practice, too. Silkensen used to drive to work in civilian clothes and then change into scrubs. Now she keeps bleach wipes in her car, along with Lysol spray. Before reentering her house after a shift, she puts herself through a rigorous “decon procedure.”
“The unit I work on was not a specific COVID unit, however there were COVID patients admitted on my unit when the COVID units were at capacity,” she said of working at VCU and supporting her colleagues during a most unusual year. “There certainly were a lot of close calls as patients were ruled out for COVID.”
Silkensen also found connecting with her patients challenging while wearing full PPE. However, she made sure to spend extra time with them, as the realities of COVID-19 kept family members from being at their bedside.
At the same time, she has continued to teach. Her colleague McClelland praised Silkensen’s dedication and devotion to her students, adding that she, too, considers Silkensen to be an inspiration.
“The most rewarding moments have been being able to witness the students that I have instructed during this pandemic succeed, pass their state boards and begin their own nursing journey,” Silkensen said.
And it’s perhaps as important for nurses to care for one another as it for their patients—to help “lighten their load,” as she put it.