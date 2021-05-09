HONORING NURSES: ICU nurse Amanda Frikker brings sunshine, positivity to those around her

As more co-workers have opened up to Frikker with stories of personal issues, the effort has expanded to include groceries and gift cards for those struggling financially.

“We’re helping them, and we’ve really come together as a team,” she said. “I know COVID is an awful thing, but it has brought some positive things.”

She kept the same outlook in her personal life even though she worried, as other health care workers did, about what she might bring home to her family.

Frikker and her husband, Nick, a teacher in Stafford County, are expecting their third child in June. They have a daughter who’s 3 1/2 and a son almost 2.

She was still breastfeeding her son when the pandemic began, so after she finished 12-hour shifts, she went through a routine that became second nature for medical workers last year. She took off her shoes and scrubs outside, joking that “a lot of nurses gave their neighbors a show.” Her husband kept the little ones distracted while she showered, then she cuddled her babies.

Frikker also savored the time spent in isolation.