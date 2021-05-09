HONORING NURSES: ICU nurse Amanda Frikker brings sunshine, positivity to those around her

Amanda Frikker has such a positive outlook on life, she can even find something good about a pandemic.
Several things actually. As a charge nurse in the surgical intensive care unit of Mary Washington Hospital, she sees her main goal as making sure the unit runs smoothly and “everyone has the best day they can.” She deals with people recovering after traumas, open-heart or brain surgeries and even gunshot wounds, not virus cases.
But the challenges of COVID-19 have touched everyone around her, and during a meeting last fall with other charge nurses, she noticed a high level of stress—and tears.
As she thought about those who lost loved ones to COVID or cancer and co-workers struggling with day-to-day issues or celebrating happy events like births, Frikker decided to start the “Sunshine Fund.” Team members chip in to buy flowers or goodie baskets for co-workers.
“I think it just brings a little sunshine to their day to say we’re thinking of you, we’re here for you,” she said. “It kind of shows the support of the unit.”
The displays of concern—as well as cookies and chocolates—also make associates feel cared for on a personal level, said Michelle Lemke, an assistant nurse manager in the unit. She lost her stepmother to COVID-19 in December.
“It brought me to tears to see flowers waiting for me with a sweet note when I came home from work one night,” she said. “Amanda is always showing kindness and compassion to everyone she touches.”
As more co-workers have opened up to Frikker with stories of personal issues, the effort has expanded to include groceries and gift cards for those struggling financially.
“We’re helping them, and we’ve really come together as a team,” she said. “I know COVID is an awful thing, but it has brought some positive things.”
She kept the same outlook in her personal life even though she worried, as other health care workers did, about what she might bring home to her family.
Frikker and her husband, Nick, a teacher in Stafford County, are expecting their third child in June. They have a daughter who’s 3 1/2 and a son almost 2.
She was still breastfeeding her son when the pandemic began, so after she finished 12-hour shifts, she went through a routine that became second nature for medical workers last year. She took off her shoes and scrubs outside, joking that “a lot of nurses gave their neighbors a show.” Her husband kept the little ones distracted while she showered, then she cuddled her babies.
Frikker also savored the time spent in isolation.
“It was literally just us; we did everything together,” she said. “We took walks every night, and I found that it was the best quality time, and I am so grateful for that. My husband and I grew so much as a couple. Even though it was so scary, I found that it was a blessing.”
Frikker has faced plenty of her own struggles. Her father died from a stroke in 2018, followed by the death of her sister from breast cancer three months later. In addition, her mother has dealt with cancer, twice.
“When COVID-19 hit, with as much as she was dealing with personally, she didn’t hesitate to continue working and being there for patients and their families,” said her friend, Kelly Sutherland.
The two went through nursing school together, and Sutherland’s most vivid memory concerns clinical rounds when the two noticed a staff member being physically abusive to a patient. The women were just students at the time, but, “Amanda was the first to say this is not right, and we need to report this,” Sutherland said. “If I remember correctly, the individual was fired.”
Sutherland has witnessed her friend continue “to have the most positive outlook on life” no matter what comes her way. She calls Frikker a super woman.
“Amanda wouldn’t think twice about giving you the shirt off her back or holding your hand to give you comfort,” her friend said.
Sutherland has noticed her grumble slightly about one thing. As Frikker’s due date nears, she’s complained that her scrubs are a little tight.
