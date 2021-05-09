HONORING NURSES: Inspired by 9/11, Spotsylvania nurse Janet Jensen brings 'passion' to job

“I feel like if you didn’t have faith in God, you would not be in this profession,” Jensen said.

As the 9/11 attacks did, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed Jensen’s life, both personally and professionally. Treatment for patients infected with the virus brought problems she and other nurses hadn’t dealt with on this level before.

For instance, COVID-19 patients lay face down to expand the lungs, helping them breath better. But this causes flesh wounds to the face.

“The skin was just breaking down,” she said, talking about how she and other area nurses networked to find out how to best treat the facial wounds.

Caring for COVID-19 patients also can be like a roller-coaster ride, she said.

“Being in with the patients, seeing them pass, it really touches you personally,” Jensen said. “Seeing some survive and come out is just wonderful.”

While the hospital now allows family visits, during much of the pandemic COVID-19 patients have been isolated, unable to see family. That spurred Jensen and other nurses to fill a social role for the patients.

“I can’t tell you how many pictures I showed of my goats to take their minds off things,” she said.