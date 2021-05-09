HONORING NURSES: Inspired by 9/11, Spotsylvania nurse Janet Jensen brings 'passion' to job

Like it did with so many others in the United States, the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks changed Janet Jensen’s life.
On Sept. 11, 2001, the Spotsylvania County resident was a legal secretary for a medical malpractice office just four blocks from the Pentagon. She heard the explosion when the passenger plane crashed into the nearby Department of Defense headquarters.
“It was terrible,” Jensen said.
That day, she decided to become a nurse, Jensen said in a recent interview at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, where she is a certified wound, ostomy and continence nurse.
Karen Drilling, director of the hospital’s rehabilitation services, praised Jensen’s approach.
“She fulfills a very specialized role here,” Drilling said. “Besides being very smart, she’s just got a very caring nature.”
Jensen is a Maryland native who has lived in Spotsylvania for 30 years. She and her 15-year-old son live on a small farm with two pet goats he raised while in 4-H.
She’s been a wound care nurse for six years and with the hospital for nine years. Before that, she worked in Bowling Green as a rehabilitation nurse.
Jennings started in orthopedics, but eventually found she was “passionate about” wound care nursing. While she loves the job, it can prove difficult to handle at times.
“I feel like if you didn’t have faith in God, you would not be in this profession,” Jensen said.
As the 9/11 attacks did, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed Jensen’s life, both personally and professionally. Treatment for patients infected with the virus brought problems she and other nurses hadn’t dealt with on this level before.
For instance, COVID-19 patients lay face down to expand the lungs, helping them breath better. But this causes flesh wounds to the face.
“The skin was just breaking down,” she said, talking about how she and other area nurses networked to find out how to best treat the facial wounds.
Caring for COVID-19 patients also can be like a roller-coaster ride, she said.
“Being in with the patients, seeing them pass, it really touches you personally,” Jensen said. “Seeing some survive and come out is just wonderful.”
While the hospital now allows family visits, during much of the pandemic COVID-19 patients have been isolated, unable to see family. That spurred Jensen and other nurses to fill a social role for the patients.
“I can’t tell you how many pictures I showed of my goats to take their minds off things,” she said.
The pandemic also changed her personal life, with Jensen and her son mostly isolating since the outbreak started. She feared catching the virus and spreading it to her other patients at the hospital.
Jensen and her son have started to venture out again, recently enjoying Easter dinner out with her 82-year-old mother, whom Jensen rarely saw during the pandemic.
During that dinner, Jensen realized something.
“I said, ‘Oh, it’s been so long.’ ”
