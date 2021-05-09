HONORING NURSES: Martha Heins finds 'perfect fit' helping patients at weight loss center

Martha Heins was preparing for an influx of patients to her new project as the region struggled with the coronavirus outbreak. She was helping to open Mary Washington Healthcare’s Weight Loss Center with Dr. Denis Halmi in May 2020.
Although COVID-19 was taking its toll on local offices, restaurants and businesses, forcing them to close, the practice offering bariatric surgery was just starting to boom, and there has been a steady stream of patients ever since.
“We have been swamped,” said Heins.
Heins, who screens and prepares patients for surgery, said the center has exceeded all expectations. She said over the last year, Halmi went from performing surgeries two Wednesdays each month to performing surgeries every Wednesday plus two Tuesdays each month.
“So, he has kind of tripled what he started with,” said Heins. “We’ve already outgrown our space. We are very, very blessed.”
Heins said each patient requires 10 appointments at the center before, during and after surgery. She credits modern technology in helping the staff keep those appointments with patients throughout the pandemic.
Like many medical offices over the last year, the Weight Loss Center continued business operations by conducting patient interviews remotely. The process required the medical staff and the patients to adapt to the new technology required to communicate over the internet. Heins said learning the untraditional way to do business was initially a challenge, but everyone eventually adapted and became proficient in the new routine.
“And that’s the good part about it, it’s just a different way. It’s an opportunity to learn technology, which is always a challenge, not only for the patient, but at times, for us, too,” said Heins. “I’m grateful that we were able to help our patients virtually. People need to be treated, they need care, whether we have this pandemic or not.”
Heins, who worked with Halmi for three years before the center opened, said Mary Washington Healthcare originally approached Halmi and asked him to create a new weight loss center. She said the two worked together to build the center from the ground up.
Heins, a registered nurse, spent 12 years in a New York City hospital and another 16 years at the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. She also served at the Surgi-Center of Virginia in Fredericksburg. She said her MBA degree was a huge plus in helping her bring the new center to life.
“This job is the perfect fit for me,” said Heins. “I am able to utilize my MBA in running the weight loss center and use my nursing degree and medical experience in caring for patients.”
Since the center first opened, the two surgeons have performed about 80 bariatric surgeries. Six other people also work the center, including a dietician and a part-time behavior coach. A clerical staff helps patients coordinate screenings, training and appointments.
“We do a lot of teaching and screening preoperatively and postoperatively,” said Heins. “We also help patients navigate through the insurance obstacles.”
Heins said the center focuses on a segment of the population that’s oftentimes overlooked or shunned. But in a world that Heins said is “looks conscious,” she calls her role in helping patients at the weight loss center the most rewarding job she’s ever had.
Heins, a Fredericksburg resident, said working at full speed through the pandemic was a challenge, but the staff continues to meet patient demands as the pandemic slowly begins to recede.
“The fact that we can get them the care they need, it is the most gratifying thing in the world to me, because they are so grateful, just so grateful that we’re helping them,” said Heins.
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438