HONORING NURSES: Mary Washington nurse Geraldine Ford embraces new roles during pandemic

With no patients to care for, Ford spent some time working the hospital’s COVID-19 call center. That experience helped her learn how to make sense of the rapidly evolving information coming down from national public health experts about the virus and how to distill it for a broader public audience—skills she’s used ever since in her role as de facto COVID liaison and now, vaccine ambassador for her church community.

“There is a lot of hesitancy about [the vaccine],” Ford said. “Some of it is, you’ve got to be respectful of how people feel. Several of our members were hesitant about it and once they got information, they’ve taken [the shot]. We’re not there yet, but we’re getting there. It’s just about making sure people get the right information and we find the root of what’s going on.”

Ford can quickly point to what she misses about pre-pandemic life—not being able to get together with her family at holidays or for catch-ups with her sisters and girlfriends—but she’s also found much to be thankful for, like being able to spend more time with Anthony, her husband of 20 years, and the “overwhelming, in a good way” outpouring of support for front-line nurses from the community.

“People find out you’re a nurse and they say, ‘Thank you so much, thank you so much,’ ” she said. “And it’s not like you want anybody doing anything big, but you know, it really feels good to your heart when somebody says, ‘Thank you,’ because this is what I want to do. I want to help.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.