HONORING NURSES: Mary Washington nurse Geraldine Ford embraces new roles during pandemic

Geraldine Ford has been a registered nurse at Mary Washington Hospital for more than three decades. She’s experienced a lot, but she never thought she would be working through a viral pandemic.
“It never crossed my mind,” said Ford, 55.
Suddenly, Ford was not only working as a nurse under confusing, chaotic conditions, but had also become the COVID-19 expert for a network of Baptist churches in Virginia.
“Information was changing constantly,” said Ford. “Our pastor [Charles Wormley at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Spotsylvania] told me, when the pandemic first started, ‘OK, Geri, I need you to get up and give updates to the church,’ so I did that, not knowing it would be a whole year and I would still be doing this weekly.”
Those weekly updates led to Ford being invited by Wormley to give a presentation at a virtual COVID-19 summit held by the Mattaponi Baptist Association of Virginia, which has 72 member churches.
“That was successful, so from that a pastor asked me to do a monthly update,” Ford said. “The best way I thought I could do that was through a monthly newsletter, so starting in January, I have sent newsletters on COVID-19 to the whole association.”
With her new role as a COVID-19 liaison to her community added to her job as a full-time nurse, Ford is busier now than she has ever been before, but she never considered stepping away from any of it.
“I went into nursing not to sit at home, but to take care of people,” she said. “It has been scary, but you trust in the scientists, you trust in your faith in the Lord and you just got to do what you have to do.
“I’m not of the age to retire, but even if I could have retired, I would not have when there is such a need,” she continued. “I just couldn’t do it.”
Ford began studying to be a nurse during her senior year of high school in Fredericksburg. She got an associate’s degree from Germanna Community College and then completed a bachelor’s of nursing program online through Old Dominion University.
She has worked at Mary Washington Hospital for her entire career, 37 years and counting.
Ford said she was drawn to nursing because she has always been a helper.
“Anything I can do for someone, I’m there,” she said.
Ford spent many years working in the oncology unit and had moved to endoscopy when the pandemic struck last year.
As an endoscopy nurse, Ford was caring for people who were in the hospital for outpatient procedures. She said it was shocking when the hospital suddenly halted all outpatient procedures in March 2020.
“One day, we have cases and the next day, no cases,” she recalled. “Oh, my God, it was really scary. The whole hospital, everything went down. Everything was just hanging in the air.”
With no patients to care for, Ford spent some time working the hospital’s COVID-19 call center. That experience helped her learn how to make sense of the rapidly evolving information coming down from national public health experts about the virus and how to distill it for a broader public audience—skills she’s used ever since in her role as de facto COVID liaison and now, vaccine ambassador for her church community.
“There is a lot of hesitancy about [the vaccine],” Ford said. “Some of it is, you’ve got to be respectful of how people feel. Several of our members were hesitant about it and once they got information, they’ve taken [the shot]. We’re not there yet, but we’re getting there. It’s just about making sure people get the right information and we find the root of what’s going on.”
Ford can quickly point to what she misses about pre-pandemic life—not being able to get together with her family at holidays or for catch-ups with her sisters and girlfriends—but she’s also found much to be thankful for, like being able to spend more time with Anthony, her husband of 20 years, and the “overwhelming, in a good way” outpouring of support for front-line nurses from the community.
“People find out you’re a nurse and they say, ‘Thank you so much, thank you so much,’ ” she said. “And it’s not like you want anybody doing anything big, but you know, it really feels good to your heart when somebody says, ‘Thank you,’ because this is what I want to do. I want to help.”
