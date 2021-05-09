HONORING NURSES: Nathan Cass running at full throttle in new role as nursing supervisor

Shortly after starting his new job with the Virginia Department of Health as a public health nurse supervisor last February, 30-year-old Nathan Cass found himself vaulting from new employee orientation classes to the region’s COVID-19 hotline coordinator.
“I was in orientation as the Health Department was just starting to ramp up and shift focus in anticipation of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Cass, whose office is located in the Stafford County Government Center.
Cass, a registered nurse, had just transitioned from a job as a medical facility inspector. Prior to that, he worked for the Health Department inspecting nursing homes and other treatment facilities to ensure they were complying with federal insurance requirements. He also spent a year at Stafford Hospital and worked at Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian.
Right after coming aboard for his latest role, Cass was asked to start fielding phone calls from an anxious and uncertain public on the risk factors, symptoms and travel restrictions related to COVID-19, which, at that time, was just starting to settle into the Fredericksburg region.
“This was my first time working in a public health role, and my first time in a managerial level,” said Cass. “We had a team of people, we were getting information out to the public from the CDC.”
Cass knew the telephone was still the most valuable tool many Stafford residents had to communicate with someone outside their home due to a lack of broadband in the county. Some residents are aging, homebound or simply lack a computer in their home, he said.
“They knew they could call the Health Department for information and guidance,” said Cass.
During the next several weeks, Cass saw his roles and responsibilities in his new job expanding broadly and rapidly, as the intensity of the pandemic increased.
Cass was soon reaching out to local business owners to provide recommendations on how to change or modify their workflows to combat COVID-19.
“If they had a positive case, we’d work with them to help reduce the risk that they have multiple cases,” said Cass. “We’d work with the business owner to mitigate the situation to protect the pool of employees.”
Cass kept up the hectic pace until August, when he added occupational health investigations to his daily routine. He continued the grueling schedule until December, when preparations began to administer the COVID-19 vaccination to the public.
“From that point on, I’ve pretty much been working vaccine clinics as a team leader and as a vaccinator,” Cass said. “I also worked with Stafford County Public Schools on a task force with [Superintendent] Scott Kizner to provide guidance and information on when kids could get back to school and the proper mitigation measures required for faculty and students.”
Cass said all of the COVID-related efforts he undertook since he took the job came in addition to the regular duties he was originally hired to do, including distributing medication to the public and investigating communicable diseases.
“Everything that we would normally do in non-pandemic times is still occurring at some level,” said Cass.
Over a year later, Cass is still running at full throttle.
“The pandemic has pretty much shaped my entire experience with the local health department and my job there,” said Cass. “Everything I’ve done so far has been intimately related to it. It’s definitely been a sharp learning curve for me.”
Cass, a 2008 graduate of Riverbend High School in Spotsylvania County, said the most rewarding part of his job has been his interactions with the community.
“Pretty much every step of my journey so far, I’ve gotten to work with the broad public, the entire population of our area,” said Cass. “But putting vaccines in arms has been most rewarding.”
