HONORING NURSES: Nathan Cass running at full throttle in new role as nursing supervisor

Cass knew the telephone was still the most valuable tool many Stafford residents had to communicate with someone outside their home due to a lack of broadband in the county. Some residents are aging, homebound or simply lack a computer in their home, he said.

“They knew they could call the Health Department for information and guidance,” said Cass.

During the next several weeks, Cass saw his roles and responsibilities in his new job expanding broadly and rapidly, as the intensity of the pandemic increased.

Cass was soon reaching out to local business owners to provide recommendations on how to change or modify their workflows to combat COVID-19.

“If they had a positive case, we’d work with them to help reduce the risk that they have multiple cases,” said Cass. “We’d work with the business owner to mitigate the situation to protect the pool of employees.”

Cass kept up the hectic pace until August, when he added occupational health investigations to his daily routine. He continued the grueling schedule until December, when preparations began to administer the COVID-19 vaccination to the public.